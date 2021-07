Over the last decade, two technology solutions have transformed data-driven digital marketing: Data management platforms (DMPs) and the more sophisticated customer data platforms (CDPs). CDPs have proven extremely popular and effective because they are capable of ingesting data from multiple online and offline sources and finding common identifiers to create single customer views. There have been peaks and valleys in the success levels of CDPs in delivering on the promise of a single customer view — some have only been able to ingest online data, some have been unable to cope with real-time data. Many of the failures have occurred because when setting the goal of creating a single customer view companies have not taken into consideration what else is required outside of the CDP deployment. In 2019, Gartner even predicted that the CDP will hit the "trough of disillusionment" for the following 5 years - until 2024.