Every Disney fan has heard their share of urban legends and spooky stories about Disney World. In fact, some of us have even imagined our own stories about a few creepy things we’ve seen in the parks, like the former creepy clown slide at the pool at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, or the gigantic evil-grinning Jack-in-the-Box at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort. But nothing matches the tales that guests and Cast Members continue to share that revolve around Magic Kingdom.