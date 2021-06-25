2021 Henrico Christmas Mother Is Gathering Her Elves

For nearly 80 years, the Henrico Christmas Mother organization has been providing food, new clothing, books, toys, and other gift items to qualifying Henrico County families during the holiday season. Each year, one volunteer is named Henrico Christmas Mother, to represent the group and help to oversee operations. This year, that honor was given to Blanche Moore.

The outreach

Henrico Christmas Mother began its holiday outreach to families, children, seniors, and adults with disabilities in 1942. The first Christmas Mother, Mrs. George Nelson, was a teacher active in the county’s civic and social life. (Through the 1960s, women were publicly known by their husband’s names!) Nelson involved her students in the effort by asking them to donate canned goods for the food baskets that were distributed to those in need, along with clothing and toys.

The program remains much the same as it was in 1942. Henrico County Public Schools students continue to be one of the sources of non-perishable food items given to qualifying families in need, adults 65 and older, and adults of all ages with a verified disability.

Last year, 2020, was challenging for many area families – including many who are often on the giving end. Despite the uncertainties, the Henrico Christmas Mother program served 1,582 families, 2,662 children, and 752 seniors and disabled adults.

In preparation for the holidays, Henrico Christmas Mother welcomes donations via check (mailed to PO Box 70338, Henrico, VA 23223) or securely online.

Blanche Moore, 2021 Henrico Christmas Mother

2021 Henrico Christmas Mother Blanche Moore has worked for IBM, GE, Job Corps, and Henrico County Public Schools.

In 2015, she joined the Henrico Christmas Mother Council as an annual member.

Moore has volunteered in a variety of positions for the organization: recording secretary, historian, and co-chair of the books committee. Before joining the Henrico Christmas Mother, she had more than 40 years of volunteer experience at organizations such as Senior Connections (a division of The Capital Agency on Aging) and First Shiloh Baptist Church of Mechanicsville, where she worked with youth and finance ministries. Moore has also worked with the homeless population through her current church, St. Peter Baptist, in Glen Allen, where she serves with the missions and evangelism ministry.

Blanche Moore and her husband, Dr. Roland Moore, have been residents of Henrico County for the past 48 years. Both are alumni of Virginia Union University. She can be reached by email or by leaving a voice mail at 804-236-9741.