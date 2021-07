You only need to watch a few sports movies to see how England's filmmakers view their sporting nation. Whether in improbable fairy-tale victory (Wimbledon, Fast Girls), gloriously eccentric failure (Eddie the Eagle) or a triumph of the English spirit over unscrupulous invaders (Aardman's Early Man or Escape to Victory). And let's not forget that, for years, the theme from The Great Escape has been the song of choice for travelling English fans. What does this tell us? That England are the perennial underdog, moral victors if nothing else, doomed, as that other song puts it, to endless "years of hurt".