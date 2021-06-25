Illinois named eighth-best road trip state

Per a new report released by WalletHub, Illinois is the eighth-best state for summer road trips this year, having recently been ranked the fifth-most fun state. Per the report, over two-thirds of Americans plan to take a vacation this summer and 59 percent of families say they are more likely to drive than to fly. The report compiled 33 metrics to find the best road-trip destination states across three dimensions: cost, safety and activities. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale and was then weighted. Average gas prices was weighted the most under costs while quality of bridges was weighted the least under safety. Each of the three categories was worth 33.33 points.