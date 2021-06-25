Giants S Xavier McKinney still mad about Eagles’ Week 17 debacle

The young defensive back speaks out on the Eagles essentially throwing their Week 17 game against Washington in January. A “you’ve got to be kidding me” type of feeling. The Giants organization and its fans were surely unhappy when the Eagles replaced Jalen Hurts with Nate Sudfeld toward the conclusion of their Week 17 matchup with Washington. The decision essentially closed the door on Philly winning the then-close game, which meant the Giants would be missing the postseason.