Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Top 10 States for Higher Education

By Stephanie Horan
moneytalksnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Over the past decade, the cost of a college education in the U.S. has increased significantly. Accounting for inflation, data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) shows that prices for undergraduate four-year public and private institutions rose by 22.84% and 21.20%, respectively, between school years 2008-2009 and 2018-2019. Notably, however, public universities remain distinctly more affordable. For 2018-2019, the average net price of attendance (i.e., total cost minus grant and scholarship aid) among four-year public universities was $12,607. Four-year private universities by comparison cost almost twice as much, roughly $23,000.

www.moneytalksnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Indiana State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Postsecondary Education#Higher Education#Data And Methodology#The Garden State#Wyoming Wyoming#Ipeds Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Michigan State University
Related
Collegesdailymemphian.com

Pandemic takes higher education to school

The COVID-19 pandemic reduced some revenue streams to a trickle at four-year colleges and universities. But coming out of the pandemic, administrators believe they are smarter and more efficient. “Really, what the pandemic did is it accelerated the pace of change,” said U of M President M. David Rudd.
Texas Statekogt.com

Texas To Invest $94.6 Million In Higher Education

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the State of Texas will invest an additional $94.6 million in federal funds to support higher education. Last year, the Governor allocated $175 million to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to support Texas higher education during the COVID-19 pandemic. “This additional funding in higher...
Texas StatePosted by
Athens Daily Review

Texas allocates additional $94.6M for higher education

Gov. Greg Abbott Monday announced the State of Texas will invest an additional $94.6 million in federal funds to support higher education. Last year, the Governor allocated $175 million to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to support Texas higher education during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal funds come from...
CollegesForbes

How Leaders Can Help Address Barriers To Higher Education

Irma Becerra is president of Marymount University, a comprehensive doctoral-granting university known for its innovative curriculum. Growing up in Puerto Rico as a Cuban immigrant, the question was never if I was going to college, but what I would study. I moved to Miami to live with my grandmother and attend the University of Miami, where I majored in electrical engineering. I put myself through college, applied for scholarships and grants and worked, all while still managing to graduate at the top of my class. Upon my graduation, I had great job offers, primarily out of Miami, that all had one thing in common: The companies offered tuition reimbursement that would allow me to pursue my master's degree.
CollegesAmerican Progress

Expanding Access to Higher Education and the Promise It Holds

Marshall Anthony Jr., senior policy analyst for Higher Education at the Center for American Progress, testified on the importance of expanding access to higher education before the House Ways and Means Committee on June 29, 2021.1. Chairperson Pascrell, Ranking Member Kelly, and members of the subcommittee, thank you for the...
Ohio Stateheraldstaronline.com

Guest column/New Ohio budget provides higher-education options

Going into this year’s state budget process, concerns were high that the financial impact of the pandemic would bring tough limits on spending and restrict state leaders’ ability to make the necessary investments in critical areas, especially higher education, that will successfully position Ohio for the post-pandemic recovery. Fortunately, thanks...
Educationmuckrock.com

Public Higher Education Headcount and FTE (Alabama Commission On Higher Education)

Subject: Alabama Public Records Request: Public Higher Education Headcount and FTE (Alabama Commission On Higher Education) Pursuant to the Alabama Public Records, I hereby request the following records:. Yearly unduplicated headcount data for all public higher education institutions in Alabama for academic year 2000-2001, AY 2001-2002, and AY 2002-2003. Yearly...
Augusta County, VAWHSV

Local college introduces new higher education options

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - A local college is making it easier for community members to further their education and increase employment opportunities. Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) will launch its G3 Training and Education Program on July 1. School officials hope to increase educational attainment throughout the Valley. Those...
Passaic County, NJinsidernj.com

Pascrell Eyes Higher Education Expansion

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-8) chaired a subcommittee virtual meeting of the Ways and Means Committee to discuss expanding access to higher education. Among the experts brought on board to provide insights and policy recommendations was Dr. Steven M. Rose, the president of Passaic County Community College. Pascrell began by...
EducationPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

State Ranks Higher in Virtual Classrooms

A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds there were racial and geographic gaps in terms of which K-12 students were taught virtually during the COIVID-19 pandemic—with non-Hispanic white kids more often the ones attending a brick-and-mortar school full-time in most states. From last September through...
Ohio StateMount Vernon News

New Ohio budget strengthens higher education, economy chancellor says

Ohio’s new state budget, signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine and effective July 1, will strengthen the state’s higher education system and its economy, Chancellor Randy Gardner said. “This budget continues the DeWine Administration’s focus on student-centered education policies, addressing affordability and accessibility of higher education that brightens Ohio’s...
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

ResponsiveEd Partnership Increases Access to Higher Education

A new partnership between Texas A&M University-Commerce and Responsive Education Solutions (ResponsiveEd) opens new opportunities for thousands of students and educators who want to advance their education. ResponsiveEd is a Lewisville-based non-profit charter school company that operates 70 school campuses with five distinct educational models across Texas and Arkansas. A...
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois Higher Education Organizations Laud $2.484 Billion Level Of Funding In State's FY22 Budget

SPRINGFIELD— Today, the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE), Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), and Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) praised the Illinois FY 2022 budget which includes $2.484 billion for colleges, universities, and direct student support. The budget also allocates additional dollars for tuition assistance and workforce programs which give students from all backgrounds the ability to achieve their educational goals. Building on Gov. Pritzker’s Continue Reading
CollegesImperial Valley Press Online

Budget surplus can smooth the path to higher education

The state’s staggering budget surplus and historic unemployment rates illustrate the split between California’s haves and have-nots: A $76 billion chasm separates wealthy elites from underpaid workers. Vulnerable Californians were hit hard by the pandemic, and our colleges and universities must step up to help bridge this divide, especially for students forced to pause their education.

Comments / 0

Community Policy