'Dragon man' fossil may replace Neanderthals as our closest relative

Almost 90 years after a Chinese bridge builder discovered a remarkably complete human skull and hid it in a well, Chinese scientists are now introducing it as "Dragon Man," the newest member of the human family, who lived more than 146,000 years ago. In three papers in the year-old journal The Innovation, paleontologist Qiang Ji of Hebei GEO University and his team describe the skull and argue it represents a new species that is a sister group to Homo sapiens, even closer kin to us than were the Neanderthals. Other researchers question that idea. But they suspect the large skull, which the team calls H. longi (long means dragon in Mandarin), has an equally exciting identity: They think it may be the long-sought skull of a Denisovan, an elusive human relative from Asia known chiefly from DNA.