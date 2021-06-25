Cancel
Morning Flurries: the Montreal Canadiens are Western Conference Champions…kinda

By Patrick J. McCabe
milehighhockey.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning Colorado Avalanche faithful. We’re a few weeks into the off-season and the Avalanche have some company on the golf course as of last night. That’s right, the Montreal Canadiens eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights in game six with a 3-2 overtime victory. The lowest seeded team in the entire playoffs has pulled off three straight upsets on their way to the Stanley Cup Finals. It’s the Canadiens’ first appearance since 1993 and the first for a Canadian team since Vancouver’s 2011 appearance in the finals. Montreal will take on the winner of the Tampa Bay/New York game seven, taking place this evening.

