Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Germany’s New Wildflower Meadows Offer Urban Safe Havens to Bees and Insects

By Tiffany Duong
ecowatch.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Germany, hope is growing for wild bees and insects. Surprisingly, it's taking root in the country's large urban cities, thanks to wildflower meadows being planted precisely to reverse precipitous declines in insect populations. Insects around the world are in danger. A 2020 study published in Science estimated that global...

www.ecowatch.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Pesticides#Science#Guardian#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
News Break
BBC
Country
Germany
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsmyfoxzone.com

Giant pandas no longer endangered, China says

WASHINGTON — Chinese officials have announced that giant pandas are no longer endangered after efforts to help drive up their population, according to multiple reports. Cui Shuhong, head of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said Wednesday that massive conservation efforts have allowed the population size of the pandas to reach more than 1,800, NBC and CNN reported.
Animalsecowatch.com

Seahorses Extinction Assessment Reveals Threatened Species and Knowledge Gaps

The charismatic animals could serve as flagship species for ocean conservation, according to researchers, but only if we understand their extinction risks. Last month conservationists working with SeaLife Aquarium in Australia dropped 18 biodegradable "hotels" into Sydney Harbor and Port Stephens to help one of the region's most endangered species: tiny White's seahorses (Hippocampus whitei).
AnimalsPosted by
The US Sun

What’s the difference between an alligator and a crocodile?

CROCODILES and alligators are some of the planet's oldest living creatures. Nicknamed "living dinosaurs," these water reptiles have reportedly been around for 85million years. What's the difference between an alligator and a crocodile?. There is one preliminary difference between an alligator and a crocodile: their snouts. Alligators have a wide,...
Animalsctexaminer.com

Insect Populations in Decline are Yet Another Invitation to Disaster

In the early 20th century, when asked if anything about “God” could be concluded from studying natural history, scientific polymath J.B.S. Haldane famously responded “he has an inordinate fondness for beetles.” Currently, more than 380,000 catalogued species of beetles in order Coleoptera make it the largest subset of the most species-rich and successful class of animals on Earth ─ insects. This may be the Anthropocene epoch because of our negative impacts on the planet, but an estimated 10 quintillion insects may inhabit the biosphere at any given time. In fact, however much it affronts our human arrogance, causing us to poison and genetically alter crops to combat their numbers we live in an Age of Insects. Theirs is not an invisible empire like that of bacteria and other diminutive organisms. Preceding even the great dinosaurs, they’ve colonized, adapted to and occupied nearly every ecological niche imaginable. Despite their meager dimensions, six-legged, segmented bodies have mastered the skies, freshwaters and soils, synchronizing multiple life cycle stages to seasonal abundances in plants and prey. So distinctively different are these stages, some insects breathe through spiracles as airborne adults, through gills as swimming larvae, and hunker down to metamorphose as pupae during hard times. Open oceans alone have been an impasse to their millions of species and huge, but fragmentary biomass. On oceanic swells, far from any shoreline, only the water strider Halobates can be found, searching for, as yet indeterminate prey. A “true bug,” like other Hemipterans gliding atop freshwater lakes and streams, it’s the only insect known with a seaward foothold.
Animalsphillyfunguide.com

Nature Time - Bees & Insects!

Join us on July 11th from 12:00 pm -2:00 pm. We will discuss what an insect is and why they are so important. We will also discuss the difference between beneficial and non beneficial insects as well as native and non native insects. There will be hands on activities and a visit to the Plantation’s bee hives with master beekeeper Warren Graham.
AnimalsPosted by
AFP

Rare giant barking deer spotted in Cambodia

A critically endangered giant barking deer has been spotted in Cambodia for the first time, in a boost for the country's wildlife preservation efforts, officials said Friday. "This is the most exciting news for Cambodia and for the whole world that such a rare and most critically endangered species was discovered in Cambodia," he said.
Animalsgentside.co.uk

14,000-year-old puppy found frozen with something strange in its stomach

The 14,400-year-old puppywas discovered frozen and had hairy tissues and a twig in its stomach which prompted researchers to question just what the prehistoric canine may have eaten. Feasting on one of the last remaining woolly rhino. Genetic analysts from Stockholm's Natural History Museum confirmed that the hair belonged to...
Wildlifeyale.edu

Barks in the night lead to the discovery of new species

The raucous calls of tree hyraxes — small, herbivorous mammals — reverberate through the night in the forests of West and Central Africa, but their sound differs depending on the location. Tree hyraxes living between the Volta and Niger rivers make a barking call that is distinct from the shrieking...
AnimalsPosted by
Reuters

Rare golden cat caught on camera in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Camera traps have captured images of a rare golden cat inside Cambodia’s northeast Ratanakiri province for the first time, raising hope for conservation work. The Asiatic golden cat is listed as an endangered species in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List and...
Florida StateTree Hugger

Endangered Reticulated Giraffe Born in Florida Zoo

One of the newest babies to arrive at a Florida zoo, a reticulated giraffe calf stood up on his gangly legs just about half an hour after birth. Weighing an impressive 165 pounds and standing about 6 feet tall, the calf soon began nursing. The calf was born at the...
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

Elephant kills other elephant in zoo enclosure

An elephant was killed by another elephant while in their enclosure at the Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in England on Friday. M’Changa, a 12-year-old bull elephant, was sleeping when another elephant entered that area of the enclosure and fatally injured him. The attack occurred in the early morning hours before...
Animalsgentside.co.uk

What is the most dangerous kind of cat in the world?

It's hard to sound scary with a name like black-footed cat. Especially when you're Africa's smallest cat, and even one of the world's smallest wildcats: less than two kilograms on average, with a stocky body adorned with elegant spots and topped by a round head with large eyes. No, really, nothing would suggest that the Felis nigripes is the deadliest feline on Earth, and yet. And yes, even the cutest animals can do damage.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Scientists successfully revive animal frozen 30 years ago

Scientists have succeeded in bringing a frozen animal back to life after 30 years, it has been reported.Japan’s National Institute of Polar Research says that their scientists have succeeded in reviving the ‘tardigrade’ animal which they had collected in Antarctica.The creatures, which are known as 'water bears' or 'moss piglets' are miniscule, water dwelling “extremophiles” measuring less than 1mm in length and dwelling in extreme and hostile conditions.They are capable of slowing down or shutting down their metabolic activities for considerable periods of time.According to the research, which was published in Cryobiology magazine, the tardigrades were found among moss plants...
WildlifePhys.org

Unusual prey: Spiders eating snakes

There are spiders that eat snakes. Observations of snake-eating spiders have been reported around the world. Two researchers from Basel and the US consolidated and analyzed over 300 reports of this unusual predation strategy. Spiders are primarily insectivores, but they occasionally expand their menu by catching and eating small snakes....
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Worst Nightmare: The U.S. Military Could Land Troops On the Senkaku Islands

U.S. troops landing on the Senkaku Islands? Could be. Last year Lieutenant General Kevin Schneider, the commander of U.S. forces based in Japan, launched the U.S.-Japanese exercise Keen Sword 21 with words to that effect. Keen Sword brings together units from all four U.S. military services together with their brethren from the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF). Announced General Schneider on board a Japanese warship, the allied force demonstrated “the ability to move a few people” around Japan’s southwestern islands.
Scienceinews.co.uk

A new species of ancient human has been discovered – known as Dragon Man

A new species of ancient human discovered in China may replace Neanderthals as our closest relative and potentially reshape the understanding of human evolution, according to a new study. Dubbed Homo longi or “Dragon Man”, the species was identified from a 146,000-year-old skull fossil of a 50-year-old man, known as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy