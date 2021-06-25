New Anatomage Tables to Benefit Area Students
Garden City Community College has purchased two high-tech Anatomage Tables, which provide three-dimensional, high-resolution mapping of both human bodies and select animal cadavers, thanks to the contributions from donors and supporters of GCCC. Through a Kansas Department of Commerce tax credit grant, GCCC secured over $186,000 from donors to secure the Anatomage Tables as well as other equipment and learning resources to complement the tables.greatergc.com