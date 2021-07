Last week, the Hornets found out they would have the No. 11 in the 2021 NBA Draft after the NBA’s Draft Lottery. This is the fourth time in five years Charlotte has had a pick just outside the top 10. In 2017, the Hornets drafted Malik Monk at No. 11 overall. In 2018, they drafted Shae-Gilgeous Alexander in the same spot before trading him to the Clippers. In 2019, P.J. Washington was the No. 12 overall pick.