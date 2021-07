Simone Biles has secured her spot on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympic games. On Sunday night, the six female gymnasts selected to represent the United States were announced. A four-person team and two individual competitors were chosen based on the International Gymnastics Federation’s (FIG) decision to reduce Olympic gymnastics team sizes. Prior to the announcement in May 2015, team rosters consisted of five members. Now, there are four members on the team and two additional gymnasts can be selected for individual spots.