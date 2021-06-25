2021 Formula One Styrian Grand Prix preview: First of 2 Austrian races

Formula One is a high-class sport, with brands like Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz headlining globetrotting grand prix and stars like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen often reigning supreme. Codemasters’ F1 games have translated that appeal and are as high-class as sports games get. While other sports games sometimes feel like annual roster updates, the F1 series is not only one of the tightest, most fun racing games on the market, but it always feels like a top-tier sports game, putting in the same amount of effort to each game as each driver does to each race. F1 2021 adds a bunch of new content, and while it doesn’t all reinvent the wheel, this year’s entry is yet another reason why this franchise is among the best and most consistent in the business.