Jadon Sancho transfer news, rumors, stats profile: Manchester United and Dortmund reach deal per report

A year later than they initially hoped, Manchester United have got their man. Jadon Sancho, the wonder kid Manchester City let slip through their fingers, will soon be back in the north west. Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that a transfer worth just over $100 million to them has been agreed. Sancho will have to undergo a medical with United though that will be delayed by England's run deep into Euro 2020, one in which the 21-year-old has played a fringe role.