Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jadon Sancho transfer news, rumors, stats profile: Manchester United and Dortmund reach deal per report

By James Benge
CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second summer in a row Jadon Sancho finds himself at the heart of the dreaded "transfer saga". Manchester United want him and this year they may find it easier to get a deal done with Borussia Dortmund. In 2020 the German side set a deadline by which the nine figure deal had to be completed. United failed to do so and so the England international spent another year in the Bundesliga.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Riyad Mahrez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#German#Mirror#Cbs#Bild#The Red Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
Bundesliga
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
12up

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United is finally happening

Fans outside of Old Trafford are probably still partying right now. That's because Jadon Sancho, finally, is headed to the English Premier League to suit up for Manchester United. Insider Fabrizio Romano broke the news on Wednesday, and Twitter is still going wild. This is one of the biggest news...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Transfer News LIVE: Borussia Dortmund CONFIRM deal with Man United to sign Jadon Sancho for £73m... while Leicester City agree to snap up left-back Ryan Bertrand on a free transfer

The summer transfer window is alive and kicking as clubs throughout Europe look to cement their squads ahead of next season. It's the future of Tottenham striker Harry Kane that will dominate much of the headlines until the close of the window at 11pm BST on August 31. Manchester City...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Jadon Sancho set to join Manchester United after £73m deal agreed

Jadon Sancho is poised to finally join Manchester United after an initial transfer fee of £73m was agreed with Borussia Dortmund. The winger has agreed a five-year deal. The deal includes £5m in add-ons but they have been described as quite difficult to reach. The deal for the 21-year-old is subject to a medical but neither club expect any issues.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Jadon Sancho Manchester United transfer analysis: What $100M man can bring to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side

A year later than they initially hoped, Manchester United have got their man. Jadon Sancho, the wonder kid Manchester City let slip through their fingers, will soon be back in the north west. Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that a transfer worth just over $100 million to them has been agreed. Sancho will have to undergo a medical with United though that will be delayed by England's run deep into Euro 2020, one in which the 21-year-old has played a fringe role.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund make enquiries for PSV starlet Noni Madueke as they hunt for a replacement for Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho... with club keen to bring in two new wide players after agreeing £73m deal

Borussia Dortmund have enquired about another English starlet Noni Madueke as they step up their planning for life after Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho. Sancho is heading to Old Trafford from Dortmund in a £73m deal which was confirmed by both clubs yesterday and will be officially completed following the Euros.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Rumour: Bayer Leverkusen duo on Borussia Dortmund’s list of candidates to replace Jadon Sancho

Bayer Leverkusen duo Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby are reportedly on Borussia Dortmund’s list of candidates to replace Jadon Sancho. With Jadon Sancho set to join Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund are in the market for a replacement. PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen is the Black and Yellows’ top transfer target, and remains the likeliest candidate to join. But according to WAZ, Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby are also on Der BVB’s list of potential targets.
UEFACBS Sports

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United: Red Devils confirm $100M transfer; medical to be completed after the Euros

Manchester United have announced an agreement in principle for the $100 million deal that will bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund. Wednesday, both clubs reached a breakthrough in lengthy negotiations that have stretched over several summers with United committing to paying the third-highest fee they have ever spent on a player. There are no add-ons to the deal, which represents a significant reduction to the fee Dortmund were demanding for Sancho last summer.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Chelsea Handed Haaland Blow as Dortmund Director Speaks on Future

Borussia Dortmund sport director Michael Zorc has opened up on Erling Haaland's future, dealing Chelsea a big transfer blow ahead of the new season. Chelsea have reportedly made signing the Norwegian striker their 'main priority' this summer. However, the Blues could be set to miss out on the 20-year-old as...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Dimitar Berbatov wants Man United to sign Kalvin Phillips

“Offers will come in for him after the tournament.”. Dimitar Berbatov hopes that former club Man United will enter the race for Kalvin Phillips if the Leeds and England midfielder becomes available. Phillips has been one of England’s most consistent players at Euro 2020 and after a fantastic season for...
Premier League90min.com

Thibaut Courtois Aims Dig at Anthony Martial by Saying "He's Not A Major Player"

Thibaut Courtois aimed a dig at Anthony Martial claiming that the Manchester United forward isn't a "star player" when questioned by Belgium team-mate Jan Vertonghen. Martial was one of the big names to be left out from France's Euro 2020 squad following a disappointing 2020-21 campaign for the Red Devils with injuries and a lack of form limiting him to just seven goals across competitions.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger: Saka more reliable than Man Utd signing Sancho

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is full of praise for Bukayo Saka over his Euro 2020 campaign. Saka is set to start for England in today's final against Italy. "Saka is more reliable defensively and I would say Southgate has built this team on being solid defensively - you see that with Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips," he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy