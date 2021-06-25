Caring for your Minnesota lawn and garden during a heat wave
The first heat wave came early this year, with record 90-degree temperatures in June, and we're far from the dog days of summer. That means our gardens and lawns, shrubs and trees have been especially thirsty. Luckily, there are a few tricks to dealing with the heat — one of which allows you to slack off a bit. Follow these key tips for keeping your roses blooming and your grass green and growing when it's a scorcher out there: