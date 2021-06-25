Cancel
Stocks

What's Up With FedEx Stock Today?

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) is trading lower Friday morning despite announcing better-than-expected financial results. What Happened: FedEx reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.01 per share after the close Thursday, which beat the estimate of $4.99 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $22.6 billion, which beat the estimate of $21.51 billion.

#Fedex#Price Action#Fdx#Bmo Capital
