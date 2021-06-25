Cancel
Report: ICE Force-Fed Immigrant Detainees on Hunger Strike

By Deanna Garcia
Documented NY
Documented NY
 16 days ago
This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The American Civil Liberties Union and Physicians for Human Rights released a report revealing Immigration and Customs Enforcement force-fed detainees who were on a hunger strike and threatened them with deportation, excessive force or transfer to other facilities. Court documents obtained by the ACLU display that ICE acquired court orders to force-feed or conduct involuntary medical procedures on immigrants about 15 times between August 2015 to August 2017. John Otieno, an East African asylum seeker, said he tried fighting against six officers and three nurses forcing a feeding tube down his nose. He was sedated and handcuffed to a stretcher with his chest, arms and legs restrained. BuzzFeed News.

Documented NY

Documented NY

