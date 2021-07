Former Houston Texans receiver Demaryius Thomas announced Monday through DenverBroncos.com that he is officially retiring from the NFL. “It was a tough decision, a real tough decision,” Thomas told DenverBroncos.com. “… Always as a kid or always when I did something, it was always [giving] my best to go and go and go. And football was my go. Every year I tried to get better and better, and I knew I was aging, of course. It was something tough, but I’m grateful I did 10, 11 years. I’m so grateful for that and now I can move on. I’m happy, I’m healthy. And now I can try to find my next itch.”