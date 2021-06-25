Powder Springs to kick off Sounds of the Springs Summer Concert series on July 17

The City of Powder Springs will begin its free Sounds of the Springs Summer Concert series on July 17 at the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater in Thurman Springs Park. Uptown Funk, a tribute to Bruno Mars, will kick off the series, while Departure: The Journey Tribute Band, rocks out on Aug. 14. Shaky Jane, a high-energy band that covers a wide range of musical styles and genres, will take the stage on Sept. 11.