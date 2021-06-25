U.S. Border Patrol Head Removed

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration has removed Rodney Scott from his position as the head of U.S. Border Patrol. On Wednesday, the 29-year agency veteran posted a statement on social media saying he was sent a letter offering him the choice to resign, retire or relocate. He said the notice didn’t give a reason for his removal, but claimed it was done “so the new administration can place the person they want in the position.” Many of Scott’s current and former colleagues were surprised he kept his position as long as he did under President Joe Biden. Scott will remain in his role for the next 60 days but didn’t decide if he will leave the Border Patrol or accept a reassignment. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Deputy chief Raul Ortiz will replace him as the interim head. The Washington Post.