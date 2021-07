Foo Fighters announced recently that they are releasing a new tribute album. I guess after 27 years of rocking out together, one might need something new to do. This American rock band decided their “new” would be something old. After watching a documentary about the Bee Gees, the Foo Fighters were inspired. They are releasing a new album of Bee Gees songs, under the name of the “Dee Gees”. They’re even going full disco in their outfits for the album photography. The album, titled Hail Satin, is scheduled to drop July 17th.