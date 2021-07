The fight had been tough. Raoni Barcelos stood Mike Beltran after a hard fought fight with Timur Valiev hoping to have his hand raised. But Valiev had beat Barcelos to the punch all night. He was faster, stronger, and simply better than the Brazilian. Barcelos had not lost a fight in six years dating back to 2014. His run in the UFC was undefeated, but Valiev was the better man on the night in the judges eyes, winning by majority decision.