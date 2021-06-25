Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bitely, MI

Bitely Woman Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lhEe_0af8sNsk00

A Bitely woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession with intent to deliver meth.

On Wednesday, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on Jefferson Road near 10th in Aetna Township for no taillights.

An investigation led to the driver, 34-year-old Kevin Meek of Cedar Springs, being arrested and cited for driving while license revoked and his passenger, 23-year-old Katie McCallum of Bitely, being arrested for possession with intent to deliver meth.

McCallum was arraigned on Thursday and remains in custody awaiting a preliminary hearing on a $5,000 bond.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bitely, MI
City
Cedar Springs, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taillights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Irons, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Irons Woman Killed in Norman Township Crash

A 29-year-old Irons woman has died after a crash in Norman Township Wednesday night. The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a personal injury crash in the area of Hoxeyville Road and Seaman Road around 10:04 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies observed a 2000 Dodge Durango had crashed, striking...
Chippewa County, MIPosted by
9&10 News

DeTour Superintendent Arraigned on Two Charges

DeTour School Superintendent Robert Vaught was arraigned earlier today on two charges. According to documents from the 91st district court in Chippewa County, Vaught entered an arraignment plea of not guilty to operating while intoxicated and fail to report an accident. As part of his $700 bond, he isn’t allowed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy