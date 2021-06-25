Bitely Woman Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

A Bitely woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession with intent to deliver meth.

On Wednesday, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on Jefferson Road near 10th in Aetna Township for no taillights.

An investigation led to the driver, 34-year-old Kevin Meek of Cedar Springs, being arrested and cited for driving while license revoked and his passenger, 23-year-old Katie McCallum of Bitely, being arrested for possession with intent to deliver meth.

McCallum was arraigned on Thursday and remains in custody awaiting a preliminary hearing on a $5,000 bond.