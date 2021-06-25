Mecosta County deputies arrest woman in connection to possession of meth

A woman was arrested earlier this week in connection to possession of meth, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop Wednesday on Jefferson Road near 10 th in Aetna Township for no taillights, according to a news release.

Their investigation led to the driver, 34-year-old Kevin Meek of Cedar Springs, being arrested and cited for driving with a revoked license.

His passenger, 23-year-old Katie McCallum of Bitely, was arrested and lodged on charges of possession with intent to deliver meth.

McCallum was arraigned Thursday in the 77 th District Court.

She remains in custody while awaiting her preliminary hearing.

A $5,000 bond was set.