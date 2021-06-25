Cancel
Economy

The New Shape Of Work: Inspiring A ‘People-First’ Corporate Culture

By Martine Ferland
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing more critical to the health of a business than the health of its people. Amid the cataclysmic shockwaves sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic, the psychological fallout has been felt by workers around the globe. A recent survey conducted by Sapien Labs and published by the World Economic Forum revealed that more than a quarter of respondents were at risk for clinical-level mental health challenges. As we experience the aftermath of this life-changing pandemic and witness employees struggle with isolation, loneliness and working in the ‘new normal,’ organizations worldwide need to rise to the challenge of making mental health management both an ethical imperative and a strategic priority.

