Dont’a Hightower explained why he’s ‘looking forward’ to facing Tom Brady in 2021 matchup

"In between the lines, it’s football. I’m sure he wouldn’t expect anything different.”

Dont'a Hightower returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Browns in 2019. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox lost to the Rays 1-0 in the finale of the two teams’ three-game series on Thursday. Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier broke up a combined Boston no-hit bid in the eighth inning, and teammate Manuel Margot scored the winning run an inning later on a wild pitch.

Tonight, the Red Sox host the Yankees at 7:10 p.m. to open a three-game series between the American League East rivals. Boston will honor retired second baseman Dustin Pedroia in a pregame ceremony.

Dont’a Hightower’s take on facing Tom Brady: Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the risk of COVID-19. In particular, the 31-year-old linebacker had an eye on the safety of his family, and specifically his newborn son, Grayson Dash.

In 2021, a now-vaccinated Hightower has returned to his NFL career, dismissing speculation that he might retire from his playing days.

In a recent expansive interview with The Boston Globe‘s Stan Grossfeld, Hightower and his wife, Morgan, discussed a range of topics about their past year away from football.

“My primary goal at that time was to take care of my family, and I felt like I did the right thing,” Hightower said of his choice to opt out. “If I had to do it again, I’d definitely do it the same way.”

But as he looks forward to the 2021 season and getting back on the field, one notable difference from the last time he played is New England’s quarterback. Tom Brady is obviously gone, departing to play for the Buccaneers in 2020 and helping Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl.

One of the more anticipated games of the upcoming season will be Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his old team on Oct. 3.

Asked about facing Brady, Hightower said he relishes the challenge.

“It’s going to be good to see 12 again,” Hightower explained. “I’ve been going against him in practice for so long, I’m looking forward to playing against him.”

But just to be clear, Hightower added that he won’t be taking it easy on the soon-to-be 44-year-old quarterback.

“Nah, you can’t do none of that stuff with him, man,” Hightower told Grossfeld. “He’s trying to throw touchdowns.”

“No, in between the lines, it’s football. I’m sure he wouldn’t expect anything different.”

Trivia: Between playing for Alabama and the Patriots, how many championships has Dont’a Hightower won?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: He played for Alabama from 2008-2011 before being picked by the Patriots in the first round in 2012.

More from Boston.com:

Tom Brady and James Corden golf, sing ‘Hamilton’ show tune together on ‘The Late Late Show’

Sam Kennedy praises MLB’s substance rules, says Red Sox pitchers must ‘figure it out’

Carles Gil was awarded MLS Player of the Week: For the second straight week, a Revolution player won the MLS award. New England’s playmaker recorded three assists in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Red Bulls.

Damien Harris’s thoughts ahead of the 2021 season:

On this day: In 1999, Nomar Garciaparra and Red Sox teammates turned the tables on frequent prankster Pedro Martinez, taping him to the dugout pole during 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Daily highlight: Enjoy Hunter Renfroe’s leaping catch during Thursday’s Red Sox-Rays game.

Trivia answer: Five (two with Alabama, three with New England).