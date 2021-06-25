Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dont’a Hightower explained why he’s ‘looking forward’ to facing Tom Brady in 2021 matchup

By Hayden Bird
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 16 days ago

"In between the lines, it’s football. I’m sure he wouldn’t expect anything different.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5mWC_0af8rsq800
Dont'a Hightower returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Browns in 2019. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox lost to the Rays 1-0 in the finale of the two teams’ three-game series on Thursday. Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier broke up a combined Boston no-hit bid in the eighth inning, and teammate Manuel Margot scored the winning run an inning later on a wild pitch.

Tonight, the Red Sox host the Yankees at 7:10 p.m. to open a three-game series between the American League East rivals. Boston will honor retired second baseman Dustin Pedroia in a pregame ceremony.

Dont’a Hightower’s take on facing Tom Brady: Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the risk of COVID-19. In particular, the 31-year-old linebacker had an eye on the safety of his family, and specifically his newborn son, Grayson Dash.

In 2021, a now-vaccinated Hightower has returned to his NFL career, dismissing speculation that he might retire from his playing days.

In a recent expansive interview with The Boston Globe‘s Stan Grossfeld, Hightower and his wife, Morgan, discussed a range of topics about their past year away from football.

“My primary goal at that time was to take care of my family, and I felt like I did the right thing,” Hightower said of his choice to opt out. “If I had to do it again, I’d definitely do it the same way.”

But as he looks forward to the 2021 season and getting back on the field, one notable difference from the last time he played is New England’s quarterback. Tom Brady is obviously gone, departing to play for the Buccaneers in 2020 and helping Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl.

One of the more anticipated games of the upcoming season will be Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his old team on Oct. 3.

Asked about facing Brady, Hightower said he relishes the challenge.

“It’s going to be good to see 12 again,” Hightower explained. “I’ve been going against him in practice for so long, I’m looking forward to playing against him.”

But just to be clear, Hightower added that he won’t be taking it easy on the soon-to-be 44-year-old quarterback.

“Nah, you can’t do none of that stuff with him, man,” Hightower told Grossfeld. “He’s trying to throw touchdowns.”

“No, in between the lines, it’s football. I’m sure he wouldn’t expect anything different.”

Trivia: Between playing for Alabama and the Patriots, how many championships has Dont’a Hightower won?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: He played for Alabama from 2008-2011 before being picked by the Patriots in the first round in 2012.

More from Boston.com:

  • Tom Brady and James Corden golf, sing ‘Hamilton’ show tune together on ‘The Late Late Show’
  • Sam Kennedy praises MLB’s substance rules, says Red Sox pitchers must ‘figure it out’

Carles Gil was awarded MLS Player of the Week: For the second straight week, a Revolution player won the MLS award. New England’s playmaker recorded three assists in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Red Bulls.

Damien Harris’s thoughts ahead of the 2021 season:

On this day: In 1999, Nomar Garciaparra and Red Sox teammates turned the tables on frequent prankster Pedro Martinez, taping him to the dugout pole during 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Daily highlight: Enjoy Hunter Renfroe’s leaping catch during Thursday’s Red Sox-Rays game.

Trivia answer: Five (two with Alabama, three with New England).

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Nomar Garciaparra
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Dustin Pedroia
Person
Manuel Margot
Person
Carles Gil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Red Sox#Tampa Bay#Yankees#American League East#The Boston Globe#Gillette Stadium#Boston Com#Mls#The Red Bulls#Patriots#The White Sox#Red Sox Rays#Nesn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals How He Responds To Gisele’s 1 Big Question

Following his most-recent Super Bowl win, Tom Brady‘s wife, Gisele Bundchen, asked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback a simple question. It’s a fair question, of course. Brady, 43, is arguably the greatest player in the history of the National Football League. He’s won seven Super Bowls – six in New England and one in Tampa Bay – and countless individual awards. Brady could have retired several years ago and gone down as the G.O.A.T, but instead, he pushed on and added to his resume.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady’s appearance on The Shop was hilarious, revelatory

Tom Brady made a guest appearance on the HBO series The Shop, and he provided not only laughs but what really goes on in his mind. Ever since Tom Brady left the New England Patriots, his persona has completely shifted. He’s opened up more and become an NFL entertainer, especially after winning his seventh Super Bowl. So it’s no real surprise that when he appeared on HBO’s The Shop, he expressed his thoughts and did so while garnering laughs.
NFLHuffingtonPost

Tom Brady’s Personalized Golf Balls Are The G.O.A.T.

The G.O.A.T. has his own personalized golf balls. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been hitting the links with a reminder of his greatness on the football field. His golf balls feature the Roman numerals of each of his seven Super Bowl victories, as well as a nod to his No. 12 jersey number.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Is Studying Tom Brady’s Golf Game

Late last month, Turner Sports announced the new foursome for “The Match” which has turned into an annual charity event. Last year, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady faced off against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. With Woods recovering after a scary car accident, Mickelson and Brady will have new opponents this time around.
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Bucs’ Tom Brady says ’90 percent’ of what he says isn’t what he’s really thinking

Tom Brady isn’t one to make headlines with controversial comments to the media but according to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, that’s intentional. Ironically, Brady’s unfiltered comments in HBO’s “The Shop” which aired on Friday have caused quite the media storm after took aim at one mystery team’s decision to pass on him during free agency but he also revealed that reporters shouldn’t trust what he says during press conferences.
NFLSporting News

Tom Brady's customized golf balls are quite the flex

Feast your eyes on Tom Brady's balls. Golf balls, that is. Brady is living life right now. He's enjoying life as a Florida Man, he's seemingly very happy to be away from the iron grip of Bill Belichick and, most importantly, he's having fun on the golf course. On Twitter,...
CelebritiesPatsFans.com

TRANSCRIPT: All Of Tom Brady’s Comments on “The Shop Interrupted”

I took some time to transcribe Tom Brady’s comments during HBO’s recent, “The Shop Interrupted”, which featured Tom Brady, Chelsea Handler, Kid Cudi, Draymond Green, Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera. For anyone who missed it, here are the full comments from Brady from that episode. From the promo, along with...
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

To whom was Tom Brady’s profanity directed? We have four guesses.

A week has passed since Tom Brady’s latest viral sound bite formally entered the mainstream, yet its reverberations remain powerful, if not perplexing. Just which NFL quarterback did Brady refer to as a “motherf-----?”. To recap, during his appearance on HBO’s Sports Emmy-Award-winning series The Shop: Uninterrupted (which premiered last...
NHLnewscentermaine.com

Are the Tampa Bay Bucs poised to follow the Lightning's lead and repeat?

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning just repeated as Stanley Cup Champions with their series win over the Montreal Canadiens, bringing Tampa its third championship in 11 months. Do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have what it takes to follow the Lightning's lead and repeat to win another Super Bowl?...
NFLSports Illustrated

Patrick Mahomes on LeBron-MJ Comparisons With Tom Brady: 'It's Still Early'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has accomplished a lot in the NFL before even turning 26 years old. As a result, he's drawn comparisons to the game's greatest field general of all time. In a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take show, Mahomes checked in from the site of...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Tom Brady’s Foul-Mouth Appearance On ‘The Shop’ Was Insightful

Tom Brady has gotten increasingly candid since leaving the New England Patriots. And the now-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback really opened up on a recent episode of “The Shop.”. Appearing on the HBO show with the likes of Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and comedian Chelsea Handler, produced by...
NFLHello Magazine

Tom Brady shares adorable picture of all three children sparking reaction from fans

Tom Brady celebrated a very special Father's Day on Sunday and to mark the occasion, the NFL star shared an incredible picture featuring wife Gisele and his three children, Benjamin, 11, Vivian, eight, and 13-year-old Jack who he shares with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan. The picture sees the family posing together...
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady On NFL Future: “It’s Coming To An End”

Tom Brady may still be winning Super Bowl rings at the age of 43, but it sounds like his playing days are finally coming to an end. During this week’s episode of HBO’s The Shop, Brady opened up about his later years of his career and revealed that his time is finally “coming to an end.”
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Responds To LeBron James Saying He’s Not “The GOAT”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a lot to say during his appearance on HBO’s The Shop. One of the topics he discussed was whether football players can be included in the conversation for greatest athlete of all time. The reason that question came up is because LeBron James...
NHLThe Ledger

Tom Brady's hilarious Twitter interaction with the Stanley Cup

The Tampa Bay sports community has now celebrated a third championship in 10 months, as the Tampa Bay Lightning won their second straight Stanley Cup on Wednesday night, beating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The two championships for the Lightning sandwiched the Bucs'...
NFL247Sports

ESPN reporter predicts Tom Brady's retirement in 2022

Tom Brady’s eventual retirement will be one of the most-discussed points in the NFL until the day the future Hall of Famer makes that decision. Speculation intensified again this week after Brady’s appearance on The Late Show with James Corden. What do Brady’s comments mean?. ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington...

Comments / 0

Community Policy