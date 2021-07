For the past year, Shakeyla Sumlin has been trying to find a way to make it all work. After losing her job at the beginning of the pandemic, the 37-year-old mother of three started a cleaning service to help make ends meet. Her husband, who sets up book fairs for the Birmingham school district in Alabama, was furloughed for much of the past year — a devastating financial blow to the family, who relied on his overtime pay.