BMW Featured in New Marvel Movie Shang-Chi
Since 2008, the automotive brand of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was Audi. Its iconic Audi R8 made its worldwide, big screen debut in the trailer for Iron Man and it blew the minds of so many enthusiasts. While other brands have been featured in other Marvel movies here and there, such as Acura and Hyundai, it’s mostly been Audi that’s shuffled Marvel superheroes around. Now, though, it seems that Audi might be out and BMW might be in. Not only is BMW the vehicle of choice for Black Widow but it’s also apparently the brand for Marvel’s newest superhero — Shang-Chi.www.bmwblog.com