BMW Featured in New Marvel Movie Shang-Chi

Although Disney+ has been holding things down with three popular shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the first half of 2021, it has been a little more than two years since the last time everyone went to a theater to see a Marvel movie with July 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. That all changes Friday, July 9, when Black Widow, the first movie in Phase Four and 24th overall film in the MCU, opens in theaters. But for the first (and possibly only) time in the decades-long cinematic universe, you can watch Black Widow streaming the same day it comes out in theaters.