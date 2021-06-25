Cancel
Video Games

D&D Renaissance Could Usher in More Accessibility, Inclusivity in TTRPG Fandom

By Stitc h
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re in the middle of a tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG) renaissance. While streamed video and podcast campaigns for Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) have been around for a hot minute — with well-known shows Critical Role and The Adventure Zone dating back to 2015 and 2014 respectively — the chaos and stress of 2020 has seemed to reinvigorate tabletop gaming and those related fandoms as sources of escapism.

