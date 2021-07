According to reports, Travis Scott and Meek Mill were involved in an altercation over the Fourth of July weekend. The two reportedly got into a verbal dispute at Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin‘s all-white party in the Hamptons, New York and needed to be separated. Although not much information has surfaced, a video shows a tense moment between Travis and Meek that looked to be on the brink of getting physical. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. EDT, around when the part was ending, and despite being pulled apart Meek was heard berating La Flame who had already started walking away from the situation.