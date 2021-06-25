The Last Five Years Extends and Changes West End Venue
Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson in "The Last Five Years" at Southwark Playhouse. As previously reported, the Southwark Playhouse production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years is getting a West End transfer. Instead of the Vaudeville Theatre, the show will now play at the Garrick Theatre. Scheduled to begin performances on September 17 with opening night set for September 23, the show has already been extended and will run through October 17. Jonathan O’Boyle will direct stars Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson, who will reprise their roles as Cathy and Jamie.www.broadway.com