South Carolina police launch probe into arrest of siblings caught on video

South Carolina police are launching a probe into the arrest of siblings that was caught by a bystander on video and sparked two nights of protests in the area.

Rock Hill Police Chief Chris Watts said in a press conference on Thursday that his department asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct an independent investigation into the arrest of Ricky and Travis Price, brothers who were arrested Wednesday.

Two officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, Watts said.

Thursday marked the second straight night of protests after video of the arrest went viral.

Eleven people were arrested during a demonstration outside the Rock Hill Police Department Thursday evening, one day after a similar protest led to no arrests, according to The Rock Hill Herald. At least 100 people showed up to protest Thursday.

In a press release on Wednesday, the department said that Ricky Price was stopped at a gas station after making an illegal turn and unlawfully changing lanes.

After a K-9 detected narcotics in the car, police said they conducted a search and found two bags of marijuana in the driver’s door panel and a 9 mm pistol in the backseat of the car. Police then placed Ricky Price into handcuffs.

While Ricky Price was being searched, Travis Price allegedly arrived and attempted to gather his brother’s belongings but was told to move back. Travis Price allegedly did not comply and instead bumped the officers backwards so that he could continue attempting to reach for his brother’s belongings.

Travis Price was then forced back and was told he was being arrested for interfering and physically contacting officers. Travis Price then allegedly shoved officers, and an officer pushed him against a large tank behind him.

A struggle later ensued between Travis Price and officers on the ground. While officers were struggling with Travis Price, officers removed handcuffs from Ricky Price so that he could remove jewelry.

Once officers removed the handcuffs, Ricky Price attempted to flee and threw several punches, leading to another struggle.

Police said one of the officers delivered several punches to Ricky’s upper thigh, which law enforcement said had no effect. The officer then punched Ricky in the nose, causing him to bleed.

Officers were eventually able to take the brothers into custody.