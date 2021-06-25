Cancel
Watch live: Harris tours El Paso border patrol station

The Hill
 16 days ago
Vice President Harris is set to tour an El Paso border patrol station Friday morning.

The trip will be her first to the southern border since taking office, following numerous calls to do so.

The tour is slated to begin at 10:35 a.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

