Watch live: Harris tours El Paso border patrol station

Re “Harris laments’ ‘infighting’ over immigration” (June 26):. Interesting half-page story on the VP’s first-ever trip to the border, but El Paso? Really? Hardly the hot spot for illegal crossings. The writer put a spin on her excuse to justify that location. But to go from D.C. all the way to El Paso for a mere half day meet and greet clearly is a waste of time. There was no mention of any Biden/Harris plan to start solving this huge crisis our nation is facing: why, in May of this year alone, 180,000 immigrants approached our border with Mexico. What the heck is their plan? Or, perhaps this was a photo op for Harris to help bury her lie to Lester Holt of NBC a week ago when he asked her just when is she going to go to the U.S. Mexico border, with her rapidly answering: “I’ve already been there” with her dead serious expression on her face. But, then again, with her half day meeting behind her, taxpayers paid to then fly her to L.A. so she could spend the weekend at her Los Angeles residence. She couldn’t be that exhausted; she did fly out on Air Force 2 in absolute luxury. Politicians with no accountability, wow.