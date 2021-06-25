How To Watch: Longhorns College World Series Matchup VS Mississippi State

Texas found themselves in another elimination game matchup on Thursday night, this time against the Virginia Cavaliers. Behind solid team-play throughout, the Longhorns will live to see another day at Omaha after the 6-2 win.

Pete Hansen set the tone early from the mound through 5.2 innings of work. The Horns hitters slowly found their groove as the night went on, eventually grabbing a 3-2 lead. In the end, Zach Zubia's three-run double was the deciding play of the game to keep Texas alive.

The Longhorns will now once again face the Mississippi State Bulldogs tonight in another elimination game scenario. Texas will look to exact revenge against a Bulldogs team that beat them 2-1 while setting a CWS record 21 strikeouts against the Horns this past Sunday.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns Friday night matchup:

Game information: No. 2 Texas Longhorns Vs. No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Current Records: Texas (49-16) vs. Mississippi State (47-16)

Date/Time: Friday, June 25, 2021 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Nebraska

TV/Streaming: ESPN/Watch ESPN

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn, 1260 AM

Live stats: Statbroadcast.com

