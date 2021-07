BALTIMORE — Before Lamar Jackson was the NFL’s best player without an agent, he was a first-round prospect who felt he didn’t need one. Jackson was considered an unconventional player ahead of the 2018 draft, a Heisman Trophy-winning dual-threat quarterback who’d never completed more than 60% of his passes over his three seasons at Louisville. Also unconventional was his representation: His mother, Felicia Jones, served as his manager. He said he’d enlisted a lawyer to review contracts. But at no point during the predraft process, a monthslong whirlwind of workouts and meetings, did he hire an agent.