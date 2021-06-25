Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana To Play St. John's in Gavitt Event in November

By Tom Brew
Posted by 
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TXoL_0af8q2MK00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A high-profile piece of Indiana's 2021-22 men's basketball schedule became official on Thursday when the school and the Big Ten announced that Indiana will host St. John's on Nov. 17 in the Gavitt Tipoff Games event.

The game will be played at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Tip time will be announced at a later date, and the game will be televised either on Fox Sports 1 or the Big Ten Network. It's one of eight games in the Gavitt series between Big Ten and Big East foes, with the full schedule during the first full week of the college basketball season listed below.

Indiana and St. John's have played seven times in the past, with the Hoosiers holding a 5-2 advantage. Two of those meetings have come in the NCAA Tournament with Indiana winning in 1976 on the way to a national title and undefeated season. St. John's crushed Indiana 86-61 in 1999 near the end of the Bob Knight era.

Indiana went 12-15 last year in the final season of the Archie Miller era. Former Indiana star Mike Woodson is in charge now for the new-look Hoosiers, and this will be his first high-profile nationally televised game of the season. The season will start on Nov. 9, but Indiana has not released its full nonconference schedule yet.

St. John’s was 16-11 last year and were led by junior forward Julian Champagnie who led the Big East in scoring at 19.8 points per game and averaged 7.4 rebounds. He has declared for the NBA Draft and has been invited to the NBA combine, but hasn't made a decision yet on whether he is staying in the draft or returning to St. John's.

There are two former Big Ten players on the St. John's roster, transfers Aaron Wheeler (Purdue) and Montez Mathis (Rutgers).

St. John's is coached by Mike Anderson, and he's in his third year with the Red Storm. Anderson, 60, has coached at UAB, Missouri and Arkansas previously and has one 403 career college games.

Indiana has played in the Gavitt Games event three times, beating Creighton in 2015 and 2018, and losing to Seton Hall in 2017. St. John’s has a 3-1 record in the series.

Indiana-St. John's history

(IU leads 5-2)

  • Feb. 1, 1952: St. John's 65, Indiana 55 in Bloomington, Ind.
  • Dec. 28, 1975: Indiana 76, St. John's 69 in New York
  • March 13, 1976: Indiana 90, St. John's 70 in South Bend, Ind. (NCAA Tournament)
  • Dec. 21, 1991: Indiana 82, St. John's 77 in New York
  • Dec. 23, 1992: Indiana 105, St. John's 80 in Bloomington
  • March 13, 1999: St. John's 86, Indiana 61 in Orlando, Fla. (NCAA Tournament)
  • Nov. 24, 2015: Indiana 83, St. John's 73 in Maui, Hawaii

2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games Schedule

Monday, Nov. 15

  • Providence at Wisconsin
  • Illinois at Marquette

Tuesday, Nov. 16

  • Seton Hall at Michigan
  • Creighton at Nebraska

Wednesday, Nov. 17

  • Michigan State at Butler
  • St. John’s at Indiana

Thursday, Nov. 18

  • Ohio State at Xavier
  • Rutgers at DePaul
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
273
Followers
301
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Missouri State
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Basketball
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Knight
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Gavitt Event#Fox Sports 1#The Ncaa Tournament#The Nba Draft#Nba#Purdue#Rutgers#Uab#Creighton#Seton Hall#Indiana 55#Depaul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
Sports
Seton Hall University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Sports
Marquette University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
HoosiersNow

Georgia Natives Jordan Grier, Jaquez Smith Peachy About Opportunity to Play at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Jordan Grier is used to being around the city lights from his hometown of Ellenwood, Ga., about a half hour southeast of Atlanta. So in Grier's first week in Bloomington, he realized all the stuff he was used to doing back home is now gone. He said Thursday that it was a big leap for him to commit to Indiana, which he did on July 23, 2020, picking the Hoosiers over East Carolina, among others.
NBAPosted by
HoosiersNow

BIG TEN: Hunter Dickinson, Kofi Cockburn Pull Out of NBA Draft Process

College players who entered the NBA Draft process have to make a decision by Wednesday, and a flurry of announcement came on Tuesday. Most notable was Michigan sophomore center Hunter Dickinson, who has decided to return to Ann Arbor. Illinois center Kofi Cockburn has pulled out of the draft as well, but he's also in the NCAA transfer portal and he said he is going to take some visits before quickly deciding where to play his college season.
Ohio StatePosted by
HoosiersNow

Big Ten Daily: Ohio State. Earns Commitment From 5-Star DL J.T. Tuimolau

Ohio State football's 2021 recruiting class received a late addition Sunday after five-star defensive lineman J.T. Tuimolau announced his commitment to the Buckeyes. Tuimolau, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive tackle from Eastside Catholic High School in Bellevue, Washington, did not sign his national letter of intent or announce his commitment on signing day in February. He held offers from 24 programs and took visits to Ohio State, Washington, USC and Oregon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy