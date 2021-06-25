Indiana To Play St. John's in Gavitt Event in November

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A high-profile piece of Indiana's 2021-22 men's basketball schedule became official on Thursday when the school and the Big Ten announced that Indiana will host St. John's on Nov. 17 in the Gavitt Tipoff Games event.

The game will be played at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Tip time will be announced at a later date, and the game will be televised either on Fox Sports 1 or the Big Ten Network. It's one of eight games in the Gavitt series between Big Ten and Big East foes, with the full schedule during the first full week of the college basketball season listed below.

Indiana and St. John's have played seven times in the past, with the Hoosiers holding a 5-2 advantage. Two of those meetings have come in the NCAA Tournament with Indiana winning in 1976 on the way to a national title and undefeated season. St. John's crushed Indiana 86-61 in 1999 near the end of the Bob Knight era.

Indiana went 12-15 last year in the final season of the Archie Miller era. Former Indiana star Mike Woodson is in charge now for the new-look Hoosiers, and this will be his first high-profile nationally televised game of the season. The season will start on Nov. 9, but Indiana has not released its full nonconference schedule yet.

St. John’s was 16-11 last year and were led by junior forward Julian Champagnie who led the Big East in scoring at 19.8 points per game and averaged 7.4 rebounds. He has declared for the NBA Draft and has been invited to the NBA combine, but hasn't made a decision yet on whether he is staying in the draft or returning to St. John's.

There are two former Big Ten players on the St. John's roster, transfers Aaron Wheeler (Purdue) and Montez Mathis (Rutgers).

St. John's is coached by Mike Anderson, and he's in his third year with the Red Storm. Anderson, 60, has coached at UAB, Missouri and Arkansas previously and has one 403 career college games.

Indiana has played in the Gavitt Games event three times, beating Creighton in 2015 and 2018, and losing to Seton Hall in 2017. St. John’s has a 3-1 record in the series.

Indiana-St. John's history

(IU leads 5-2)

Feb. 1, 1952: St. John's 65, Indiana 55 in Bloomington, Ind.

St. John's 65, Indiana 55 in Bloomington, Ind. Dec. 28, 1975: Indiana 76, St. John's 69 in New York

Indiana 76, St. John's 69 in New York March 13, 1976: Indiana 90, St. John's 70 in South Bend, Ind. (NCAA Tournament)

Indiana 90, St. John's 70 in South Bend, Ind. (NCAA Tournament) Dec. 21, 1991: Indiana 82, St. John's 77 in New York

Indiana 82, St. John's 77 in New York Dec. 23, 1992: Indiana 105, St. John's 80 in Bloomington

Indiana 105, St. John's 80 in Bloomington March 13, 1999: St. John's 86, Indiana 61 in Orlando, Fla. (NCAA Tournament)

St. John's 86, Indiana 61 in Orlando, Fla. (NCAA Tournament) Nov. 24, 2015: Indiana 83, St. John's 73 in Maui, Hawaii

2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games Schedule

Monday, Nov. 15

Providence at Wisconsin

Illinois at Marquette

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Seton Hall at Michigan

Creighton at Nebraska

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Michigan State at Butler

St. John’s at Indiana

Thursday, Nov. 18