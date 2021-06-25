Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

What to Know About Lily Collins's Upcoming 'Polly Pocket' Movie Involving Lena Dunham

By Adrianna Freedman
Cosmopolitan
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were a kid who made a fuss over the non-Barbie doll section of the toy store (hello, 7-year-old me!), you should sit down for this piece of news; Thanks to our good friends at Mattel, we're about to get ourselves a live-action movie based on Polly Pocket! Which, okay yeah, is a potentially confusing concept for a movie. But in the age where *everything* is coming to life (do I even need to mention the new Powerpuff Girls pilot?), it's pretty cute!

www.cosmopolitan.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Lily Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbie Doll#Mattel#Non Barbie#Entertainment Weekly#Hbo#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Lindsey Lohan's Netflix Comeback: What We Know

The stage is set for Lindsay Lohan's return to acting, but details are still slim. Last month, Variety reported that Lohan will star in a holiday-themed rom-com produced by Netflix. So far, the title and the release date of the Christmas flick have not been revealed. Lohan has been scarce...
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Emily in Paris’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and More

The city of love! Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and more had fans swooning during the first season of Emily in Paris — and their love lives off-camera are just as romantic. The Darren Star-created series hit Netflix in October 2020 and was initially met with mixed reviews. While plenty of viewers adored the show’s campy style, others struggled to follow the somewhat unrealistic plot. Collins, whose character Emily Cooper touches down in France for a job opportunity without knowing what to expect, previously admitted that criticism of the show was a driving force to do better with season 2.
MoviesTVOvermind

What We Know about Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” So Far

Sometimes it’s very evident that actors have a certain type of movie that they enjoy signing on for and will tend to stick to that type as often as possible. Tobey Maguire hasn’t been seen much in the last several years but people are getting excited to think that he might show up in the next Spider-Man movie or in some version of another Spider-Man project, even though nothing has been confirmed. What is evident is that he’ll be a part of the star-studded cast that will be featured in Damien Chazelle’s upcoming movie titled Babylon. While some folks might get excited by the title it’s important to dig into the matter a little more and reveal that the story is actually about the switch from silent movies to talkies in the 1920s, which was a huge transition for some and kind of the end of the road for others since silent movies at one time ruled the cinema and were thought to be one of the best things ever created. It was when talkies came in that illusions were shattered and people started to realize that some of their idols weren’t quite as great as they might have thought.
MoviesPosted by
Mashed

Everything We Know About Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tart Movie

If there's anyone who could successfully write a movie entirely about Pop-Tarts, it's Jerry Seinfeld for sure. Anyone who's seen his stand-up routines or watched his sitcom knows that observational humor is Seinfeld's strong suit, and Pop-Tarts are the subject of one of his longest running jokes. Rolling Stone explains...
Musicnickiswift.com

What We Know About Post Malone's Upcoming Music

Whether you're a fan or not, it's been quite hard to avoid Post Malone over the past few years. The "Better Now" hitmaker has dominated the airwaves, and who could be so surprised with the bangers he's been releasing?!. As of this writing, the star has released three studio albums....
MoviesVanity Fair

Yes, That Greta Gerwig-Margot Robbie Barbie Movie Is Actually Happening

Not only is the Barbie movie happening, but the director-star pairing of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie couldn’t be better. We first reported in late 2016 that a big-screen adaptation of Mattel’s classic toy (now known for her outdated and unrealistic beauty ideal) was in the works. Sony had already commissioned and chucked different concepts, including one crafted by Diablo Cody and another meant to star Amy Schumer.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What You Need To Know About Winnie Harlow's Skin Condition

Winnie Harlow — outside of her well-documented romance with Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma – has been a power player in the modeling industry for a minute. Harlow is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth of being worth $3 million. After kickstarting her career on the Season 21 cycle of "America's Next Top Model" in 2014, Harlow landed her first walk down the Victoria's Secret Show runway in 2018, per Vanity Fair. Overcome with happy tears when she found out the news, Harlow told the magazine, "I always wanted the best for myself. Obviously, Victoria's Secret is the best."
Celebritiesimdb.com

Amanda Seyfried's Never-Before-Seen Mean Girls Photo Just Might Make "Fetch" Happen

There's a 30 percent chance we're feeling nostalgic about Mean Girls. Amanda Seyfried, who starred as Karen Smith in the 2004 flick from Tina Fey, shared a brand-new Instagram pic on July 9 from the set of Mean Girls featuring many of the movie's stars. Seyfried's pic included Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Daniel Franzese and Lizzy Caplan. Seyfried said in a comment the photo was taken at a restaurant. The actor who played the ditzy high schooler captioned her 'gram, "#Fbf weekends in 2003, baby." Franzese, who brought Damian to life, commented on the pic, "You look just as young and beautiful still," before reposting the image on his own...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Jack Black Movies And More: What's Ahead For The Jumanji Star

For nearly 30 years, Jack Black has remained a reliable ball of energy, channeling his fun-loving charisma in a variety of notable projects, both on the big and small screen. His manic screen presence carries an undeniable charm, filled to the brim with crude heart, joyful exuberance, and good-hearted goofiness. While he has had a few misses over the years, Jack Black's best movies, whether it's School of Rock, High Fidelity, Bernie, and the Kung Fu Panda films, typically showcase his wicked charm with aplomb. While the Jumanji actor flirted with retirement, the world-famous actor/YouTuber remains busy with a number of new projects, all while he keeps an active YouTube page with regular content. If you love Black, here's what's coming up next, including Borderlands.
CelebritiesEW.com

Amanda Seyfried shares totally fetch Mean Girls flashback snap, and her castmates are freaking out

Amanda Seyfried is making flashback Fridays so fetch. As the weekend kicked off, the actress took us back to the filming of Mean Girls in 2003 on her Instagram. Seyfried had us all checking the calendar to see if it was October 3rd as she shared a behind-the-scenes shot showing her with her castmates – Lizzy Caplan (Janis), Daniel Franzese (Damian), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen), Lindsay Lohan (Cady), and Jonathan Bennett (Aaron). "FBF weekends in 2003, baby," she captioned the pic.
MoviesRefinery29

Legally Blonde Almost Had A (Sort Of) Queer Ending

Legally Blonde isn't just an iconic film. It's so iconic that Kim Kardashian paid homage to it by dressing as Elle Woods for Halloween. But according to cast member Jessica Cauffiel, who plays Elle's friend Margot, it almost had a very different ending. In fact, in the film's original ending,...
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Why the Cast of the New Gossip Girl Looks So Familiar

Watch: "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected. This just in...there's a fabulous new Gossip Girl cast dominating television. On Thursday, July 8, the highly-anticipated reboot dropped on HBO Max, launching its stars—Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith and Tavi Gevinson—into overnight sensations. However, some viewers may not realize, several members of the cast aren't new to the industry.
PetsPosted by
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With Their Cats: Taylor Swift, Kate Beckinsale and More

Purr-fect pets! Taylor Swift, Kate Beckinsale and more of Hollywood’s biggest stars have one serious obsession with their furry feline friends. The “Lover” singer has never been shy about her love for her pets, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, named after some of her favorite fictional characters. While speaking with TIME in April 2019, the Grammy winner admitted that the “most influential factor” in her life is her cuddly kittens. “I have cats. I’m obsessed with them,” she said at the time. “They’re just a real joy to live with. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, ‘I’ve got to do this.'”
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Amanda Seyfried Shares Old Photo From 'Mean Girls' Days — And It's Not Even Oct. 3

Amanda Seyfried gave fans nostalgia for the mid-2000s by posting a throwback photo of some of the “Mean Girls” cast on Friday. The photo, which she published on Instagram, gave “Mean Girls” enthusiasts a peek into the filming of the movie, which came out in 2004. Seyfried is posing alongside her fellow cast members Daniel Franzese (Damian), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen), Lizzy Caplan (Janis), Lindsay Lohan (Cady) and Jonathan Bennett (Aaron).
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Bradley Cooper Movies: What's Ahead For The Actor And Director

Few actors have seen a monumental shift in their careers quite like Bradley Cooper. Over the course of a decade, The Hangover star went from being an affable supporting player in Wedding Crashers and Yes Man to one of the most acclaimed actors-turned-directors working in Hollywood today. Certainly, this transition didn't happen overnight, but the eight-time Oscar-nominated A-lister has demonstrated his exceptional dexterity time and time again, both in front and behind the camera.
PetsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Will Clifford The Big Red Dog Talk In His Upcoming Movie? Here’s What The Creative Team Says

A new Clifford the Big Red Dog movie is on the way, which will mark the first time the storybook pet has been seen in a live-action production. While the character’s official look was revealed a while back, the recent trailer shed some light on the humorous situations the dog is going to get into. From the look of things, the enormous canine is just as curious and playful as fans have known him to be. But there may be one question that some viewers have about his character: will he ever speak during the course of the movie?

Comments / 0

Community Policy