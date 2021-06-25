What to Know About Lily Collins's Upcoming 'Polly Pocket' Movie Involving Lena Dunham
If you were a kid who made a fuss over the non-Barbie doll section of the toy store (hello, 7-year-old me!), you should sit down for this piece of news; Thanks to our good friends at Mattel, we're about to get ourselves a live-action movie based on Polly Pocket! Which, okay yeah, is a potentially confusing concept for a movie. But in the age where *everything* is coming to life (do I even need to mention the new Powerpuff Girls pilot?), it's pretty cute!www.cosmopolitan.com