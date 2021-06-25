Cancel
Celebrities

So Nick Viall Says Katie Thurston Spoke With Blake Moynes Before His Appearance on the Show

By Starr Bowenbank
Cosmopolitan
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette is off to a good start so far, wouldn't you agree? We're now down to Katie's remaining 18 contestants, but there's one dude in her list of men who hasn't officially shown up yet: Blake Moynes. Twitter was absolutely thirsting after Blake on Monday night after he showed up in a lil teaser for next week's episode, but as it turns out, Katie and Blake were actually in contact before he even started filming on set.

Nick Viall
Kaitlyn
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Everything You Need to Know About Karl Smith on Katie Thurston’s ’Bachelorette’ Season

We’re only a few episodes into The Bachelorette and yep, there’s already drama brewing between the contestants. In case you missed it, 34-year-old Karl Smith told Katie Thurston last week that he ~suspected~ some fellow contestants weren’t here for the...wait for it...RIGHT REASONS. Basically, Karl voiced his concerns (to quote: “there are some people that don’t have the best intentions”), Katie ended up telling anyone there for the WRONG REASONS to “get the f*ck out,” all the dudes proceeded to get mad at Karl, and now we’re heading into a new episode with the vibes more than slightly awkward. And by that I mean...Karl asked the person who he thinks is there for the wrong reasons to fess up, so far they haven’t, and it’s all very uncomfy. As Karl himself put it, “She’s upset; everyone’s upset—I get that!”
TV & VideosVulture

Katie Thurston Kicks Her ‘Selfish, Unkind’ Bachelorette Trash to the Curb

This is the spiritual sequel to Hannah Brown moving the podium. On Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, leading lady Katie Thurston finally looked past the cheekbones and saw Thomas for what he really was as a contestant: a brutally honest guy who admitted to everyone that he thought he could claw his way to being our next Bachelor, even though, at best, he’s a Paradise supporting player who lasts a few weeks. During the episode’s rose ceremony, Thurston brought Thomas up to the podium under the guise of giving him the final rose, only to humiliate him as millions of viewers did a wine spit-take at what happened next. “You told me things that I wanted to hear. What I learned about you tonight is that you’re selfish, unkind, and a liar,” she explained. “Your Bachelor audition ends tonight, so get out.” Actually, the moment is so great that we feel a GIF is necessary. We haven’t felt this alive since Fleetwood Mac started feuding again in 2018; or the time that other Thomas got into heated argument on the Island of Sodor.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Bachelorette’: Nick Viall Dishes On Message He Had For Katie Thurston’s Men

Nick Viall has had his fair share of experiences on The Bachelor franchise. He has been on The Bachelorette twice, Bachelor in Paradise, and was The Bachelor. He also has a successful podcast in which he also dishes out relationship advice. So, he seems like a good candidate to offer up valuable advice and lead a very serious group date. Everyone saw the date Monday night on The Bachelorette. Now, Nick is revealing what warning he had for the men trying to win Katie Thurston’s heart.
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Thurston Invites Blake Moynes to Stay, Sends Home Thomas for Being a ‘Liar’

Trusting her intuition. Katie Thurston made tough decisions on her journey toward finding love during the Monday, June 28, episode of The Bachelorette. Katie first tasked her suitors with playing truth or dare during a group date. She encouraged them to be honest with her during the afterparty, which some took as an invitation to tell her about Thomas’ admission that he had thought about being the Bachelor.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Did Katie Thurston Hint Thomas Jacobs Will Be On Paradise?

Thomas Jacobs might not be the next Bachelor, but it looks like he could be heading to the beach. After one of the most dramatic Bachelorette eliminations of all time (seriously, my jaw is still on the floor), Katie Thurston hinted her onscreen ex could come back for The Bachelor’s summer spinoff. If you’re wondering whether Thomas Jacobs will be on Bachelor in Paradise, Queen Katie hinted there’s a good chance you’ll see him on the sand.
TV & VideosABC7 Los Angeles

The most brutal rose ceremony dumping ever; Blake Moynes joins 'The Bachelorette'

NEW YORK -- This week began with the men of the house vs. Thomas on "The Bachelorette." They are on a campaign to get rid of him after he said one of his thoughts in coming on the show was that he could be the next "Bachelor." Quartney tried to tell Thomas that he's digging the hole deeper and deeper with dishonesty. The right reasons police are out in force.

