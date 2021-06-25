Decoding Tucker Carlson’s latest conspiracy theory

I believe a free and open society needs a variety of news networks that report the news from different perspectives. As an Army veteran, the daughter of a veteran, and an attorney, I believe the First Amendment is sacrosanct. I was raised to believe we fight, whether on the battlefield or the court room to preserve this right. However, I also believe I do not have to financially support views that I find abhorrent. As a child, I remember my father being spit on at my great-grandmother’s funeral when he told a woman he was on orders for Vietnam. I believe Tucker Carlson has metaphorically spit on the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and has shown disrespect for military members and veterans. I am appalled that USAA, a members’ organization, that represents military personnel and veterans, supports this disrespect to our military. Carlson and Fox have a right to their opinions. I also have a right not to financially support their views.