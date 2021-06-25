Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Decoding Tucker Carlson’s latest conspiracy theory

By Caitlin Thompson
Posted by 
Coda Story
Coda Story
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On June 15, Tucker Carlson took to his influential Fox News show to. a conspiracy theory that FBI agents were among the crowd of rioters that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, as part of a plot to arrest the rioters and squash “political dissent.”. Carlson adopted the theory...

www.codastory.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Coda Story

Coda Story

New York City, NY
35
Followers
430
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Coda tells you stories you never heard before, shows you connections you never knew existed and the nuance and complexity of the world.

 https://codastory.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aristotle
Person
Tucker Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conspiracy Theories#Conspiracy Theory#Fox News#Fbi#Revolver News#F B I#Texas A M University#Fox World#The Democratic Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

First look: Rand Paul seeks Tucker Carlson investigation

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is requesting an investigation into allegations by Tucker Carlson that the National Security Agency was spying on him, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The senator sent a letter to Gen. Paul Nakasone of the National Security Agency, casting doubt on the NSA’s public denial of spying on Carlson and defending the Fox News host as a journalist who should be protected by the First Amendment.
POTUSNewsweek

Chris Hayes Keeps Blasting Tucker Carlson's Vaccine Comments: 'Despicable'

MSNBC's Chris Hayes criticized Fox News' Tucker Carlson again on Friday because of his comments on COVID-19 vaccines, calling Carlson's remarks about the safety of vaccinations "despicable." The host of All In With Chris Hayes spoke with Media Matters President & CEO Angelo Carusone on Friday and discussed some of...
POTUSNewsweek

Tucker Carlson Wants Avril Haines 'Forced' To Unmask Alleged NSA Email Leak

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson has said that Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines should be "forced" to reveal who requested his "unmasking" and suggested that his emails were leaked to the media. Carlson was responding to an Axios article on Wednesday that reported he had sought an interview...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

REVEALED: Tucker Carlson's FOIA request to NSA

A newly released document reveals a wide-ranging Freedom of Information Act request from a producer for Fox News's Tucker Carlson, seeking all documents regarding alleged surveillance of the prime-time anchor by the National Security Agency and filed on June 28, the same day Carlson first made the allegations on TV.
POTUSNew York Post

Tucker Carlson claims he was ‘unmasked’ by NSA for seeking Putin interview

Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson claimed Wednesday that his identity was “unmasked” and illegally leaked to the media in retaliation for his attempts to score a sitdown with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Carlson initially accused the National Security Agency (NSA) on June 28 of monitoring his emails in an...
Militarytucson.com

Letter: USAA ads on Tucker Carlson

I believe a free and open society needs a variety of news networks that report the news from different perspectives. As an Army veteran, the daughter of a veteran, and an attorney, I believe the First Amendment is sacrosanct. I was raised to believe we fight, whether on the battlefield or the court room to preserve this right. However, I also believe I do not have to financially support views that I find abhorrent. As a child, I remember my father being spit on at my great-grandmother’s funeral when he told a woman he was on orders for Vietnam. I believe Tucker Carlson has metaphorically spit on the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and has shown disrespect for military members and veterans. I am appalled that USAA, a members’ organization, that represents military personnel and veterans, supports this disrespect to our military. Carlson and Fox have a right to their opinions. I also have a right not to financially support their views.
Presidential Electionnowdecatur.com

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Voted For Kanye West

Reports say that Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has told associates that he voted for Kanye West in November's presidential election. According to Politico, one Carlson associate said, “It’s his way of saying that he’s not just another Trumpette at Fox News like Sean Hannity.”. The source continued, “He and...
POTUSAOL Corp

NSA denies Tucker Carlson's claim that it's out to get him

Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued to insist Tuesday that the National Security Agency had spied on his email and text communications and planned to leak sensitive information in an effort to "take this show off the air." Carlson, the host of the top-rated show on Fox News, first made...

Comments / 0

Community Policy