Iconic NW bridges undergo facelift

Northwest icon Deception Pass bridges have been under protective shrouds on and off for months as contractors do repair and paint work for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). “The bridge” is actually two spans: Canoe Pass Bridge connecting Fidalgo Island to the center support of Pass Island, and Deception Pass Bridge connecting to Whidbey Island. The bridges were built in 1935, changing forever rural life on an island previously served by steamers and ferries. Those who have been frustrated by the lengthy project would have a better appreciation of the scope of work if they were to see the labor intensive safety and support structures that must be installed under the bridges before chipping, repair and painting can be accomplished. Impressive work by a crew with specialized skills.