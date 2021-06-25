Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Trace Adkins Announces 25th Anniversary Album, ‘The Way I Wanna Go,’ Feat. Luke Bryan, Snoop Dogg, Blake Shelton & More

By Jim Casey
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glDaF_0af8pC8Y00

In celebration of his 25th anniversary as a recording artist, Trace Adkins will release a new studio album, The Way I Wanna Go, on August 27.

The upcoming 25-song offering features a number of country and cross-genre collaborations, including Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Melissa Etheridge, Keb’ Mo’, Blake Shelton, and Snoop Dogg.

“I’ve got to the point I think in my career where it’s all up to me now,” said Trace Adkins in a press release. “I can do whatever I want to do, and that’s a beautiful place to be. I love where I’m at, I really do. I’ve had the perfect career, and I’m right where I want to be.”

Trace Is Still Dreamin’

Trace released his debut album, Dreamin’ Out Loud, in 1996. The project featured Trace’s first No. 1 hit, “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing,” as well as Top 5 hits “Every Light in the House” and “I Left Something Turned On at Home.” Over the years, Trace has scored a handful of additional chart-toppers, including 2006’s “Ladies Love Country Boys,” 2008’s “You’re Gonna Miss Me,” and 2009’s “Hillbilly Bone” with Blake Shelton.

“I don’t know where my place is gonna be when the history of what I did is written,” added Trace. “But 90 percent of the time, I said what I wanted to say and stuck to my guns and did what I wanted to do. And, this album is as good as anything I’ve ever done.”

Trace teams with Luke Bryan and Pitbull on “Where the Country Girls At,” while joining forces with Keb’ Mo’ and Stevie Wonder (harmonica) on “Memory to Memphis.” Trace reunites with friend—and “Hillbilly Bone” collaborator—Blake Shelton on “If I Was a Woman.”

“I am at the top of my game right now as far as my craft goes,” said Trace. “I’m better at this than I’ve ever been in my life.”

Trace is hitting the road for a number of festivals and tour dates this summer, including a stint on Blake Shelton’s Friends & Heroes Tour.

Trace has already released a few tracks from the new album, including “Empty Chair” and “Heartbreak Song.” He dropped “Where the Country Girls At” on June 24, which you can listen to below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nl4Uq8qadwI

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Where the Country Girls At (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nl4Uq8qadwI)

‘The Way I Wanna Go’ Track List

  1. “Where I Am Today”
  2. “Heartbreak Song”
  3. “Where The Country Girls At” feat. Luke Bryan & Pitbull
  4. “Cadillac’n”
  5. “Finding My Groove”
  6. “Cowboy Boots and Jeans”
  7. “Live It Lonely”
  8. “Love Walks Through The Rain” feat. Melissa Etheridge
  9. “Honey Child”
  10. “It’s A Good Thing I Don’t Drink”
  11. “Jesus Was A Hippie”
  12. “Memory to Memphis” feat. Keb’ Mo’ & Stevie Wonder on harmonica
  13. “You’re Mine”
  14. “The Way I Wanna Go”
  15. “It All Adds Up To Us”
  16. “If I Was A Woman” feat. Blake Shelton
  17. “Got It Down”
  18. “Careful Girl”
  19. “Empty Chair”
  20. “Cowboy Up”
  21. Somewhere In America”
  22. “So Do The Neighbors” feat. Snoop Dogg
  23. “I Should Let You Go”
  24. “Low Note”
  25. “Welcome To”
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

123K+
Followers
14K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Trace Adkins
Person
Pitbull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trace Adkins Announces#Friends Heroes Tour#Cadillac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
SoccerPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: US Women’s National Soccer Team Wins 1999 World Cup Leading to Iconic Brandi Chastain Photo

Twenty-two years ago today, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team took home the 1999 World Cup after winning the game on a penalty kick. Brandi Chastain scored the winning goal against China, which she uncharacteristically kicked with her left foot. After she won the game for the U.S., Chastain ripped off her shirt (revealing her sports bra) and twirled it in the air above her head.
UEFAPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Euro 2020 Streaker Jukes Out Several Security Guards In Long Run at Tournament Final

Is it really a major sporting event if there’s not someone running into play? A Euro 2020 streaker has your answer this Sunday. And that answer is: no, not really! Since the return of fans to sporting events, we’ve seen all types of antics from fans. Whether folks are throwing food at NBA games or getting into fistfights at MLB games, it’s been seemingly constant in the past few months.
MusicPosted by
100.7 WITL

Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan and Pitbull Come Together for New Summer Bop, ‘Where the Country Girls At?’ [Listen]

Country superstar Trace Adkins has called upon fellow country star Luke Bryan and Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, for a new summer track, "Where the Country Girls At?" Released Friday (June 25), the song effortlessly mixes genres in a fun way that's still palpable to country fans who lean old school. We get the classic Adkins bass and slow drawl, the stadium energy of hip-shaking hitmaker Bryan, and the rap swag of Pitbull. The guitar-driven party anthem mirrors the good time energy of Adkins’ hit "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" and asks a very simple question: Where are the country girls?!
MusicKBOE Radio

TRACE ADKINS DROPPING GUEST-FILLED NEW ALBUM

Trace Adkins is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album “Dreamin’ Out Loud” with a brand new record. Trace is set to drop the double album, “The Way I Wanna Go,” on August 27th, with 25 new songs in honor of the anniversary. The album is Trace’s 13th studio...
Musickat943.com

Trace Adkins Explores Collaborations In New Album

Trace Adkins will release his 13th studio album, called The Way I Wanna Go, on August 27th. The project will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut LP, Dreamin’ Out Loud, and includes special guests Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Melissa Etheridge, Keb’ Mo’, and Stevie Wonder on harmonica, and Snoop Dogg. He made the announcement in Instagram. Check it out!
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Pitbull, Luke Bryan and Trace Adkins Reference NASCAR in New Song

Pitbull's passion for NASCAR is now manifest in his artistic work. The Grammy award-winning rapper and songwriter dropped a new single this past month in collaboration with Luke Bryan and Trace Adkins called Where The Country Girls At, in which he directly references his team Trackhouse Racing and being the grand marshal for the Daytona 500 in February.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Luke Bryan Says He's a Better Farmer Than Blake Shelton in New Video Series

There's a reason Luke Bryan is one of the most popular performers in country music right now. The superstar is incredibly relatable and charming on social media, not to mention his catchy music like "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day" and "Here's To The Farmer" has earned him ACM Entertainer of the Year multiple times over the years. But the Nashville legend is also incredibly close to his southern roots and he currently maintains a cornfield on his family's property in Tennessee proving that he can be a farmer while maintaining his music career.
Musicwfxb.com

Blake Shelton Surprises a Blake Shelton Tribute Band

Blake Shelton makes a big surprise to perhaps his biggest fans. Shelton joined the tribute band Blake Nation in an unannounced visit. The band was in Oklahoma on Saturday for their a show they’ve been doing since 2017. It falls on Shelton’s birthday and the band returned to the popular music and food joint to celebrate Shelton’s birthday weekend with a sold-out show dedicated to their hero. But, they were the ones who got the big gift…unbeknownst to them, Shelton was onsite and ready to meet each member of Blake Nation in person.
Syracuse, NYwnypapers.com

Luke Bryan launches 'Proud To Be Right Here Tour'

Nearly 15 months after its planned launch in May 2020, ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan began his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” on Thursday in Syracuse with special guests Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack (through Aug. 14) and DJ Rock. Runaway June will join the tour on dates after Aug. 19. The tour is slated to run through Oct. 16 with a detour in September for the return of Bryan’s “Farm Tour.”
MusicTMZ.com

Doja Cat's Album Release Party Brings 'Planet Her' to Hollywood

Doja Cat brought her world to Hollywood ... with a lavish bash to celebrate her new music. The rapper threw a star-studded party Thursday night to mark the release of her album, "Planet Her" ... and some of the biggest names in the biz were there, looking just as out of this world as the party itself.
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

Snoop Dogg, jazz and more live music to take in this week in San Antonio

Here is your weekly music roundup. Read on for stuff to look forward to, new local songs, and shows happening this week. Resound is bringing the legendary punk rock band the Descendents to San Antonio after a solid 35 years without descending upon the city. Why should you care? There’s a good chance some of your favorite pop-punk and emo bands have taken angst-riddled notes from them. The Menzingers, another punk-rock powerhouse out of Pennsylvania, are also set to take the stage. Tickets for this August 14 Paper Tiger show go on sale Thursday, July 1, at 10 a.m.
Musichypebeast.com

Nas Celebrates 25th Anniversary Edition of 'It Was Written' With Expanded Album Edition

Legacy Recordings is commemorating the 25th anniversary of Nas‘ It Was Written with a special expanded digital edition. Clocking in at over an hour, the new edition features a total of 16 tracks and includes two new cuts previously unavailable on streaming: “Silent Murder” and “Street Dreams (Bonus Verse).” It Was Written will also received physical releases, with Get On Down offering the revered album in a 2LP Silver & Clear Galaxy Effect colored vinyl that’s housed in a gatefold jacket, a 7” vinyl single of “The Message” and “Street Dreams (Extended Version), plus an old-school cassette with an original eight panel J-Card complete with lyrics and a custom slip case.
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Pearl Jam to Reissue ‘No Code’ on Vinyl in Honor of Album’s 25th Anniversary

Pearl Jam are set to reissue their 1996 “No Code” album on vinyl for the first time since its original release. Pearl Jam are coming up on the 25th anniversary of their 1996 album, “No Code,” and in honor, the band is readying a vinyl reissue of the set. What’s extra special is that the upcoming release will mark the first time “No Code” has been out on vinyl since its initial release, plus the first time the record has been mastered just for vinyl.
MusicNME

5 Seconds of Summer’s Luke Hemmings announces debut solo album

5 Seconds of Summer lead vocalist Luke Hemmings is the latest band member to embark on a solo career, announcing his debut album ‘When Facing The Things We Turn Away From’. The record will arrive on August 13 through Sony. The singer described the album as “a project that grew...
CelebritiesPeople

Chris Pratt Recalls Texting 'I Wanna Wrestle You' to Dave Bautista While on Sleeping Pills

Chris Pratt may have gotten a little ahead of himself when it came to challenging one of his costars in a battle of the biceps. During Thursday night's episode of The Late Late Show, the 42-year-old actor admitted that he used to "take sleep aids" like Ambien "to help [him] sleep," to the point where at times he would "black out" and text people — only to forget the messages he sent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy