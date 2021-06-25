Trace Adkins Announces 25th Anniversary Album, ‘The Way I Wanna Go,’ Feat. Luke Bryan, Snoop Dogg, Blake Shelton & More

In celebration of his 25th anniversary as a recording artist, Trace Adkins will release a new studio album, The Way I Wanna Go, on August 27.

The upcoming 25-song offering features a number of country and cross-genre collaborations, including Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Melissa Etheridge, Keb’ Mo’, Blake Shelton, and Snoop Dogg.

“I’ve got to the point I think in my career where it’s all up to me now,” said Trace Adkins in a press release. “I can do whatever I want to do, and that’s a beautiful place to be. I love where I’m at, I really do. I’ve had the perfect career, and I’m right where I want to be.”

Trace Is Still Dreamin’

Trace released his debut album, Dreamin’ Out Loud, in 1996. The project featured Trace’s first No. 1 hit, “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing,” as well as Top 5 hits “Every Light in the House” and “I Left Something Turned On at Home.” Over the years, Trace has scored a handful of additional chart-toppers, including 2006’s “Ladies Love Country Boys,” 2008’s “You’re Gonna Miss Me,” and 2009’s “Hillbilly Bone” with Blake Shelton.

“I don’t know where my place is gonna be when the history of what I did is written,” added Trace. “But 90 percent of the time, I said what I wanted to say and stuck to my guns and did what I wanted to do. And, this album is as good as anything I’ve ever done.”

Trace teams with Luke Bryan and Pitbull on “Where the Country Girls At,” while joining forces with Keb’ Mo’ and Stevie Wonder (harmonica) on “Memory to Memphis.” Trace reunites with friend—and “Hillbilly Bone” collaborator—Blake Shelton on “If I Was a Woman.”

“I am at the top of my game right now as far as my craft goes,” said Trace. “I’m better at this than I’ve ever been in my life.”

Trace is hitting the road for a number of festivals and tour dates this summer, including a stint on Blake Shelton’s Friends & Heroes Tour.

Trace has already released a few tracks from the new album, including “Empty Chair” and “Heartbreak Song.” He dropped “Where the Country Girls At” on June 24, which you can listen to below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nl4Uq8qadwI

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Where the Country Girls At (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nl4Uq8qadwI)

‘The Way I Wanna Go’ Track List