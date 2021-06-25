Moose’s Vincent heading to Columbus
The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that Pascal Vincent has joined new head coach Brad Larsen’s staff as associate coach, signing a three-year contract. Vincent, 49, joins the Blue Jackets after spending the past 10 years as a member of the Winnipeg Jets organization, including five as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose from 2016-21. He compiled a 155-139-31 record in 325 career games as the head coach with Manitoba after spending the previous five seasons as an assistant coach with the Jets under head coaches Claude Noel and Paul Maurice.theahl.com