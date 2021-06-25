Moose’s Vincent heading to Columbus

NHL Central Scouting: 55th (EU Skaters) After being passed over twice, twenty-year-old Zakhar Bardakov knew this season was one of his last to make an impact and hear his name get called at the upcoming NHL Entry Draft. For two straight seasons in a row, he led the MHL in penalty minutes, a stat that likely forced some scouts to put him on a “do not draft list.” Several NHL players have been passed over in the NHL Draft, some have gone on to have great careers. Bardakov is looking to add his name to that list.