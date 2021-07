Welcome to The Esquire Endorsement. Heavily researched. Thoroughly vetted. These picks are the best way to spend your hard-earned cash. Like you (you're here, after all), I have a tendency each summer to go shopping for new swim trunks. It's not that the ones I bought last year or the year before don't work anymore. They totally do, and I purchased them with evergreen intentions. But as seasons change, so do the tastes of those addicted to having new things (that's you and me), and so as soon as I knew it might be okay to spend some time at the beach or poolside with my family and friends this summer, I started my annual hunt.