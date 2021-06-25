‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Drops Moody Bar Pic With ‘The Departed’ Actor James Badge Dale: ‘Promise We’re Friendly’

Former NCIS actress Emily Wickersham just dropped a moody mirror selfie at a bar with actor James Badge Dale. Wickersham, who played Agent Ellie Bishop on NCIS, left the show to pursue other projects. She posted the ironically serious selfie earlier this morning.

“Promise we’re friendly,” the caption said.

“You’re up to something,” one person commented “Next project maybe?” Many got a chase of Wickersham’s acting potential on NCIS, and fans are excited for more. Unfortunately, however, it won’t be on NCIS.

Wickersham Left ‘NCIS’ This Year

Wickersham confirmed her departure from the show after the season finale aired in May. The episode found agent Ellie Bishop going undercover after it was revealed that she leaked documents during her time working for the NSA. Her departure from the show was bittersweet for fans.

Bishop and Agent Torres finally shared a kiss, but it doesn’t look like they’ll become a couple. Wickersham later confirmed her departure in a touching Instagram post about her time on the series.

“Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later. This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity,” she wrote.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget.”

With Wickersham’s departure and Harmon continuing with a more reduced role, next season of NCIS should look pretty different from this one. Not to mention two new actors are joining the main cast.

Actress Katrina Law, who played Jessica Knight in the finale, will now join the cast full time. Law is known for her work on Spartacus, and Hawaii Five 0. Also joining the cast is actor Gary Cole, who has an extensive background in film and television. Some of his better-known roles are on Office Space, Dodgeball, Veep, and The Good Fight.

Cole reportedly won’t replace Mark Harmon, but it’s rumored that Harmon is eyeing a departure. Whether or not the show will continue without Harmon is hard to say, but even if NCIS ends, the franchise will keep going. NCIS: Los Angeles is still going strong. The spinoff is heading into its 13th season.

Meanwhile, a new series, NCIS: Hawai’i, is already filming. The show stars Vanessa Lachey as the franchises first female leading character, Jane Tennant.

While it’s sad that it’ll return without Wickersham, NCIS will come back this fall on CBS.