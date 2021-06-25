Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Drops Moody Bar Pic With ‘The Departed’ Actor James Badge Dale: ‘Promise We’re Friendly’

By Anna Dunn
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okq4C_0af8oljE00

Former NCIS actress Emily Wickersham just dropped a moody mirror selfie at a bar with actor James Badge Dale. Wickersham, who played Agent Ellie Bishop on NCIS, left the show to pursue other projects. She posted the ironically serious selfie earlier this morning.

“Promise we’re friendly,” the caption said.

“You’re up to something,” one person commented “Next project maybe?” Many got a chase of Wickersham’s acting potential on NCIS, and fans are excited for more. Unfortunately, however, it won’t be on NCIS.

Wickersham Left ‘NCIS’ This Year

Wickersham confirmed her departure from the show after the season finale aired in May. The episode found agent Ellie Bishop going undercover after it was revealed that she leaked documents during her time working for the NSA. Her departure from the show was bittersweet for fans.

Bishop and Agent Torres finally shared a kiss, but it doesn’t look like they’ll become a couple. Wickersham later confirmed her departure in a touching Instagram post about her time on the series.

“Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later. This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity,” she wrote.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget.”

With Wickersham’s departure and Harmon continuing with a more reduced role, next season of NCIS should look pretty different from this one. Not to mention two new actors are joining the main cast.

Actress Katrina Law, who played Jessica Knight in the finale, will now join the cast full time. Law is known for her work on Spartacus, and Hawaii Five 0. Also joining the cast is actor Gary Cole, who has an extensive background in film and television. Some of his better-known roles are on Office Space, Dodgeball, Veep, and The Good Fight.

Cole reportedly won’t replace Mark Harmon, but it’s rumored that Harmon is eyeing a departure. Whether or not the show will continue without Harmon is hard to say, but even if NCIS ends, the franchise will keep going. NCIS: Los Angeles is still going strong. The spinoff is heading into its 13th season.

Meanwhile, a new series, NCIS: Hawai’i, is already filming. The show stars Vanessa Lachey as the franchises first female leading character, Jane Tennant.

While it’s sad that it’ll return without Wickersham, NCIS will come back this fall on CBS.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

123K+
Followers
14K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Wickersham
Person
Spartacus
Person
James Badge Dale
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Mark Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Actor#Nsa#Ncis#Nsa#Hawaii Five 0#Veep#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
SoccerPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: US Women’s National Soccer Team Wins 1999 World Cup Leading to Iconic Brandi Chastain Photo

Twenty-two years ago today, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team took home the 1999 World Cup after winning the game on a penalty kick. Brandi Chastain scored the winning goal against China, which she uncharacteristically kicked with her left foot. After she won the game for the U.S., Chastain ripped off her shirt (revealing her sports bra) and twirled it in the air above her head.
Colorado StatePosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’: Missy Robertson Shares Fun Photos from ‘Iconic’ Family Fishing Trip to Colorado

Duck Dynasty star Missy Robertson took to her Instagram account on Sunday (July 11th) to share some fun photos from an “iconic” family fishing trip to Colorado. “Iconic day of fishing!” Missy begins the post, featuring her husband Jace Robertson holding a massive fish. “For most of us… BIG thanks to Blue Valley Rach for incredible hospitality and scenery.”
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Long-Time Girlfriend Linda Thompson Visits Las Vegas Stomping Grounds Where She Lived With the King in Series of New Snaps

Linda Thompson, the longtime girlfriend of Elvis Presley revisited her stomping grounds. During her four and a half year relationship with The King, they lived in Las Vegas for nine months. Elvis Presley performed a residency at The International Hotel which is now called Westgate. Thompson was able to visit the space once again. The 71-year-old said that the trip was nostalgic and quite fun.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Emily Wickersham Was ‘Intimidated’ By Cote de Pablo When She Joined the Series

Former NCIS star Emily Wickersham was intimidated by her predecessor Cote de Pablo. After first appearing in the NCIS Season 11 episode, “Gut Check” as a guest star for a few episodes, things quickly changed. NSA analyst Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop would soon become a series regular and take the place of de Pablo’s character, Ziva David. She would star on the show until her departure after the completion of Season 18.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Emily Wickersham Felt About Idea of Playing ‘Bad Guy’ on the Series

Emily Wickersham wants to know what it’s like to be the “bad guy.” The “NCIS” star wished that she could have broke bad on the show. After all, they say that villains have all the fun, and Billy Joel definitely wasn’t singing about the evil dying young. In a 2016 interview with Good House Keeping, Wickersham discussed her role as Ellie Bishop on the show. But the actor felt some regrets she never got to play a villain on the show. Although, she admitted that she enjoyed playing Bishop as well because of her good nature. She’s a bit like a do-gooder.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Emily Wickersham Said Joining Show in Full-Time Role was ‘Scary’

“NCIS” actress Emily Wickersham knew before joining the show in a full-time role that it wouldn’t always be easy. Wickersham, who joined the show in its 11th season on CBS before leaving at the end of last season, took the spot vacated by Cote de Pablo and her character, Ziva David, on the show. Now Wickersham, who played Eleanor Bishop, knew that she would have big shoes to fill.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘NCIS’ Sets Gary Cole, Katrina Law as Series Regulars for Season 19

CBS has officially announced that Gary Cole will join “NCIS” Season 19, with Katrina Law also set to appear in the upcoming season. Variety exclusively reported last week that Cole was going to join the long-running CBS drama, with CBS now revealing that Cole will appear in the series regular role of FBI Special Agent Alden Park. No further details on his character are available at this time. It has previously been reported that “NCIS” star Mark Harmon will have a reduced presence in Season 19, but an individual with knowledge of the situation says that Cole’s character is not meant to be a replacement for Harmon’s character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Appeared Alongside a ‘Yellowstone’ Star in One of Her First Films

Before playing the fan-favorite character Special Agent Eleanor Bishop on “NCIS” starting in 2013, Wickersham was staying busy with other acting roles. From guest roles in shows like “Gossip Girl,” “The Bridge,” “The Sopranos,” “Trauma,” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” Wickersham got valuable on-screen experience. She recently announced she would not be coming back to “NCIS” for season 19 in the fall.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Described How the Cast Gets Along So Well

In a 2020 instagram live, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama talked about why the cast gets along so well. “I get on with everyone super well. From Emily [Wickersham] to Sean [Murray] to Brian [Dietzen] and Mark [Harmon],” he said. He acknowledged that it may be a bit typical for an actor to say that he loves his cast, but swore there was just something special about the NCIS team.

Comments / 3

Community Policy