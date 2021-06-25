Cancel
Editorial: Ruling in OMA case highlights weak laws

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 17 days ago

Occasionally, a win isn’t really something to celebrate. That’s precisely the kind of mixed-result we watched unfold recently in a tiny township on Michigan’s thumb. Sure, most open-government advocates — including us — celebrated for a few moments when news broke of a judge’s ruling that Greenleaf Township must pay $140,000 in legal fees racked up by a township resident who sued the local government over Open Meetings Act violations.

