CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon’s iconic Bottle Bill is turning 50! On July 2, 1971, Governor Tom McCall signed into law the nation’s first bottle and can redemption system, which has helped keep Oregon clean and litter-free for 50 years. Not only was it the first, but it remains among the best, with Oregon regularly seeing some of the top redemption and recycling rates in the nation.