Destiny 2 Forsaken and Shadowkeep weapons are returning with new perks

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 16 days ago
Destiny 2 will reissue a total of 12 guns from the Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions in its next big update, currently scheduled for July 6. Bungie outlined the returning guns in its latest blog post. Nine weapons obtained on the Moon and three from the Dreaming City are on their way back. A few Moon weapons were reissued previously following the rollout and subsequent removal of weapon sunsetting, and this update will complete the set. Some Dreaming City weapons, most notably the Waking Vigil hand cannon and Retold Tale shotgun, were also re-released, but with this update we'll have the full set again.

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

