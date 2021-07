Simone Biles's boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, has been popping up on the Olympian's Instagram feed pretty often these days. Early in July, the couple showed some PDA while enjoying a horse-drawn carriage ride in St. Louis, and they couldn't look more in love. Naturally, fans gushed over the lovebirds in the comments—but this wasn't the only time they showcased their romance. If you recall, Biles also shared an intimate pic in April while they spent time in Florida, and just a few days ago, she posted a competitive “rope challenge,” where both she and Owens raced to climb to the top of hanging ropes.