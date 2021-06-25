Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois man charged in officer attack during Jan. 6 riot

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A man has become at least the 11th Illinois resident to be charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and the first of the approximately 500 arrested in the insurrection to be accused of assaulting a member of the media.

Forty-three-year-old Shane Jason Woods of Auburn, in central Illinois, was arrested Thursday and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, the Chicago Tribune reported.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., video footage shows Woods deliberately tripping a U.S. Capitol police officer then pushing her to the ground as she tried to pursue someone else who had sprayed her with bear mace.

Hours later, videos show Woods running after a cameraman and tackling him from behind, causing him to drop his camera, the complaint says. The journalist has estimated the mob caused at least $34,000 in damage, according to the complaint. Other videos and still images show Woods climbing over a fence that had been knocked down, and grabbing and throwing cameras and other equipment to the ground, the complaint alleges.

Woods does not have a listed telephone number and could not be reached for comment.

His arrest comes days after a Chicago police officer, Karol Chwiesiuk, was charged with breaching the Capitol and entering a senator’s office, after authorities say he texted photos of himself inside the building while wearing a police department sweatshirt.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

503K+
Followers
273K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Auburn, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#Chicago Police#Protest Riot#Ap#The Chicago Tribune#The U S District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
Related
KidsPosted by
The Associated Press

Seeds of Peace reconvenes but without international teens

OTISFIELD, Maine (AP) — The Seeds of Peace camp is getting underway for the first time since the pandemic — but without the international flavor. Monday’s flag-raising ceremony marks the start of the first of two sessions this summer involving teenagers from the United States. The session features campers from New England and the New York City area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy